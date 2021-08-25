Hackensack Meridian Health Launches Project HEAL to Target Community Violence

NEPTUNE, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Project HEAL, a hospital-based violence intervention program based at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, has aided nearly 50 clients through a multi-disciplined program to address community, domestic, and gang-related violence.

"We must address the epidemic of gun violence in this country, which claimed nearly 44,000 Americans last year, a national record,'' said Robert G. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are losing about 120 Americans a day to senseless gun violence, especially in communities of color, and we must take urgent action to address this serious public health threat.''

Mr. Garrett was one of 18 leading healthcare CEOs in the nation to urge Congress to support President Biden's $5 billion hospital and community-based gun violence prevention plan, part of the infrastructure bill that is being considered by Congress.

Project HEAL, a community partnership to Help, Empower and Lead, was launched in March to address disturbing trends in community violence. In urban settings, it is estimated that up to 41 percent of patients treated for violent injury are re-injured in five years. One five-year follow-up survey of victims of gun violence found that 20 percent had died in that period.

Since the program's launch in March, 43 clients have been aided in multiple ways: through counseling, emergency financial assistance, legal advice, transportation assistance and more. Six new staff were hired since January, including a clinical therapist, violence intervention specialist and clinical advocate.

"Creating a very specific type of care for those affected by violence – from the moment they enter our emergency department to long after the point of discharge – is critical," says Aakash Shah, M.D., medical director for Project HEAL. "It is needed now more than ever, and I applaud Governor Phil Murphy, the office of the Attorney General, and the leadership of Jersey Shore University Medical Center for helping us with this program."

According to data from the Uniform Crime Report, three areas of concern in terms of violent crime are Asbury Park, Neptune Township, and Long Branch City. Combined, these areas saw 12 murders and 744 aggravated assaults in the past three years.

Between January 2016 and August 2019, Jersey Shore University Medical Center's internal medical data shows that they treated 408 violent injuries in a variety of different capacities: 107 by fist, 176 by knife, 84 by gun, and 41 by other means.

Community violence and victimization is rarely a one-time event. Yet, victims often find themselves returning to the very same circumstances that contributed to their injury without resources to prevent future violence.

Case in point: despite the psychological trauma of violent injury, many victims of violence struggle to access mental health services. Barriers to services include stigma, distrust, and difficulty navigating the system.

"This cuttin', stabbin', & shootin' between these young men, ages 15-30, that's where the action is going on," said Keisha Harbour, a community activist and lifelong resident of Asbury Park. "I want this program to help with that, to give these people other options in life."

Harbour recently joined Project HEAL as a violence intervention specialist and is often the first point of contact for a victim of violence treated in the emergency department.

Her experience has taught her: "We need to bring balance to our community; we have no balance and no options. We have nothing to help scale these issues back." She notes that the community needs programs like Project HEAL in place and to empower patients with resources and opportunities.

Project HEAL takes a multi-pronged approach in trying to help break the cycle of repeat violent injury and victimization in Monmouth County. Its model is multidisciplinary and combines efforts of medical staff with trusted community-based partners to provide safety planning, wraparound services, and trauma-informed care to violently injured people.

"Caring for our community, whether it's within our medical center walls or through our outreach efforts, is at the core of everything we do," said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

New Jersey hopes to serve as a national model of rethinking how to treat violence from a clinical standpoint, as well as a criminal justice standpoint. The program, part of a $20 million federal grant, is the largest such investment in the United States to address recurring instances of community violence.

"As the founder and former Executive Director of Be Jersey Strong, Dr. Shah is uniquely suited to lead Project HEAL," said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. "I know he will be successful in guiding this program and providing our community with essential resources to help stem the tide of violence."

For more information about the program, call 732-897-8190 or visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/project-heal/ .

