Hackensack Meridian Health Partners with Neosoma for Innovation in Brain Tumor Treatment, Research

Hackensack Meridian Health and its Bear's Den program team up with company developing Artificial Intelligence technology for neuro-oncology

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health and Neosoma, Inc., an innovative medical technology company focused on helping clinicians advance the treatment of brain cancers through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), announce a new strategic partnership to tackle some of the most difficult-to-treat tumors.

The collaboration will include clinical data sharing, clinical research, and strategic investment from the health network to support the Massachusetts-based company's innovative method of imaging, tracking and collecting data on numerous types of brain tumors including glioblastomas.

"We are committed to investing in research and innovative therapies to live our mission to transform healthcare and give our patients the best possible outcomes,'' said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Partnering with Neosoma Inc. is a great way to continue to develop potential game changing therapies to treat these challenging cancers."

"We have a terrific partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health already," said Ken Kolodziej, the CEO and co-founder of Neosoma. "We're very excited to expand the scope of our collaboration with the shared goal of improving treatment and outcomes for patients with brain cancer."

The partnership will include HMH physicians using Neosoma's software in clinical practice, starting with Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center; physician input and feedback for development of future software including neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, neuroradiologists, radiation oncologists, and other clinicians; and data sharing for product R&D efforts including collaboration with Anthology Diagnostics for genomics data and capabilities, among other benefits.

Neosoma recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its first AI-based neuro-oncology software device, Neosoma HGG (High-Grade Glioma). The technology produces precise and accurate brain tumor analysis on MRIs, providing physicians with critical insights to guide treatment decisions.

In clinical practice, the brain MRI is the physician's best tool to evaluate the details and changes in a brain tumor. But even the most experienced physicians encounter considerable challenges in determining the extent and characteristics of the cancer, which can have a direct impact on clinical care.

The Neosoma technology will help physicians to better plan procedures, assess post-procedural results, guide chemo and immunotherapy treatments, track patients longitudinally, support an improved patient experience, and help lead to improved treatment, according to the company.

"Neosoma helps to avoid interruptions in care, unnecessary surgeries, and unnecessary changes in therapy," said Joseph Landolfi, D.O., a neuro-oncologist and also the chief medical officer at JFK University Medical Center. "The entire team benefits from centralized information, more efficient communication, and treatment protocols tailored to each specific patient."

"We are proud to support promising companies through the Bear's Den, which accelerates innovation at key points in the pipeline," said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, Hackensack Meridian Health's president of Academics, Research and Innovation, founding chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute, and also associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. "This company's expertise will also assist our physicians in some of the most difficult medical diagnoses. It's a win-win."

Launched in 2017, the Bear's Den features a panel of experts, including Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Garrett, leading physicians, key network executives, venture capitalists, patent attorneys, who gather regularly to vet proposals from entrepreneurs. The health network's novel incubator has vetted many products and strategies to streamline care delivery, reduce infections, lower hospital readmissions and help patients partner in their care with physicians. The program has also invested in promising innovative companies.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network's notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Children's Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org .

About Neosoma, Inc.

Neosoma is focused on advancing the treatment of brain cancers through an integrated portfolio of innovative, artificial intelligence-based software products combined with a Clinical Management Software Platform. Neosoma's comprehensive SaaS solution is first-of-its-kind technology in the neuro-oncology space, helping physicians to make better treatment decisions with the goal of improving clinical outcomes.

Starting with its initial software based medical device, Neosoma HGG, the company is developing a full suite of software technologies to become the global leader in the neuro-oncology software field.

For more information visit: www.neosomainc.com

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH RESEARCH INSTITUTE (HMHRI):

HMHRI leads and organizes a connected ecosystem bringing together clinicians, scientists, and educators to respond to the health problems of our time, in real-time. HMHRI is dedicated to accelerating discovery, innovation, and translation of scientific breakthroughs that address unmet clinical needs.

SOURCE Hackensack Meridian Health