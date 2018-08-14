Hackensack Radiology Group Focuses on Patient Engagement and Care Management by Successfully Deploying Royal Patient Portal®, Royal Kiosks® For Patients and Technologists From Royal Solutions Group

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Radiology Group has taken patient engagement to the next level by deploying Royal Kiosks® for patients and technologists, Royal Patient Portal® and Royal Alerts®. This suite of patient engagement tools allows patients to pre-register days in advance of their exam, access test results and images after their exams, and securely communicate with the clinic, all from the comfort of their home or on the go. When onsite, patients can check-in via a tablet, which uses smart forms that retain patient history, asking only a few additional questions for returning patients and taking payment in Royal's point-of-sale terminals. After registration is complete, the next step in their Care Management is electronically engaged by the technologist or nurse – also via a tablet or mobile workstation.

"Royal was able to solve our biggest front office throughput issue, one I'm sure many busy offices have," says Don Elting, Director of Operations at Hackensack Radiology Group. "Up to 12 patients could potentially be walking through the door for a given appointment time and it was impossible to register them in a timely manner. Using Royal, more than half of our patients pre-register. When patients arrive, the time spent on registering them went from 15 minutes to under 3 minutes. Even if they didn't pre-register from home, patients are given a tablet and are immediately able to start completing the required forms electronically."

"Royal Kiosks coupled with our Patient Portal and Alerts enables patients to pre-register for their exams days in advance and complete their registration quickly and easily from the comfort of their seat in the waiting room, resulting in greatly reduced check-in times from the 20-minute industry standard to 1 or 3 minutes," says Peter Nassif, CEO at Royal Solutions Group. "After undergoing a five-month initiative with our team, Hackensack Radiology Group was able to eliminate paper from the entire clinical experience, increase patient care quality and thereby the satisfaction for all patients. Together, we customized the radiology workflow and electronic registration to the highest efficiency for the practice. We understood the unique needs of the practice, and using seamless technology, created a highly functioning, efficient office, while adding immeasurable value to the patient experience and their bottom line."

About Hackensack Radiology Group, Bergen County, NJ



Hackensack Radiology Group is the leading regional provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in Northern New Jersey, with locations in Hackensack and Oradell. They have trusted reputation among our referring doctors, professional and caring staff, and state-of-the-art technology for the highest quality imaging. Hackensack Radiology Group is the exclusive diagnostic and interventional radiology providers at Hackensack University Medical Center, HUMC at Pascack Valley and Palisades Medical Center.

About Royal Solutions Group, White Plains, NY



Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading provider of services and customized software to the health care industry. Royal's suite of solutions, focus on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

