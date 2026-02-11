Hacker Murphy's James E. Hacker Achieves Nearly Two Decades Super Lawyers 2025

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- James E. Hacker, managing partner at Hacker Murphy, LLP, has received recognition from Super Lawyers for another consecutive year, covering the period from 2007 through 2025. This consistent acknowledgment includes his placement on the Top 10 Upstate New York Super Lawyers list and the Top 25 Hudson Valley Super Lawyers list for 2025. This ongoing peer validation again highlights Mr. Hacker's extensive experience and the firm's commitment to providing high-quality legal representation.

This continuous recognition over nearly two decades reflects Hacker Murphy's dedication to trial excellence, effective client advocacy, and supporting municipalities across the Capital District, Upstate, and Central New York. Mr. Hacker's participation in prominent legal organizations, combined with his leadership roles and active mediation practice, illustrates the firm's focus on advancing legal standards while delivering sophisticated service adapted to specific client requirements.

"We're proud to be a New York Law Firm of Distinction and Excellence," said Mr. Hacker. "In a field where many firms come and go, we've built our reputation on integrity, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to our clients and community. You're not just another case."

Individuals and businesses seeking seasoned legal counsel for complex personal injury, medical malpractice, or commercial law litigation matters are invited to explore Hacker Murphy's comprehensive legal services and Mr. Hacker's accomplished professional history. Mr. Hacker's professional journey includes a variety of notable achievements and affiliations:

Academic Foundation: He is a graduate of Hamilton College (1981) and Albany Law School (1984), where he currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees.

Trial Lawyer Fellowships: He is an elected fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the International College of Trial Lawyers, signifying high-level peer recognition for his trial expertise.

Highest Peer Rating: Mr. Hacker holds the highest Martindale-Hubbell rating, which indicates strong legal ability and adherence to ethical principles.

Community and Legal Leadership: His service extends to the Board of Trustees for Hamilton College and the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York. He has also held leadership positions as past president of both the Albany County Bar Association and the Capital District Trial Lawyers Association.

Advocacy Award: In 2016, he was honored with the "Daniel H. Mahoney" Award for his contributions to legal advocacy.

This sustained acknowledgment from Super Lawyers, including his regional top placements, strengthens Hacker Murphy's position as a prominent trial firm in New York. Such consistent peer review helps to attract clients facing intricate legal challenges across Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley, who are seeking advocates with a demonstrated record of courtroom success.

Hacker Murphy, LLP is a New York law firm with decades of experience providing sophisticated legal representation with personalized, boutique-level service. The firm handles personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, car accidents, construction accidents, dog bites, commercial litigation, tax disputes, civil rights litigation, criminal defense, and accused-student defense cases. Known for record-breaking verdicts and a dedication to making a real difference for clients, Hacker Murphy combines the resources of a large firm with attentive service grounded in integrity, trust, and expertise. The Commercial Litigation and Tax Disputes practice serves municipalities, businesses, and property owners across Upstate New York in property tax assessments, tax certiorari, and eminent domain matters. Hacker Murphy's attorneys are available 24/7/365 for client emergencies and are skilled in alternative dispute resolution, having managed hundreds of mediations and arbitrations. The firm has offices in Albany, Troy, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit https://www.hackermurphy.com/.

