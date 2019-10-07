HackerRank Announces Integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub for Seamless Technical Interviewing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical hiring platform HackerRank today announced a new integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub , bringing video-based technical interviews to the only Applicant Tracking System (ATS) built on the LinkedIn network. HackerRank's CodePair , the industry standard for conducting live technical interviews, will integrate with Talent Hub for a seamless hiring process for companies. This will allow LinkedIn Talent Hub users to directly schedule coding interviews with their candidates without leaving Talent Hub.

Recruiters are often forced to use multiple platforms during the hiring process - one platform for sourcing, another for screening and yet another for managing offers. HackerRank's integration with LinkedIn Talent Hub enables recruiters to source and qualify candidates all on the same platform, giving candidates, recruiters and hiring teams unparalleled ease-of-use alongside a far more immersive and interactive interview experience.

"Hiring the right talent is a pressing issue for companies – the average software developer takes well over a month to hire," said HackerRank co-founder and CEO Vivek Ravisankar. "The LinkedIn Talent Hub integration vastly improves that process, bringing enterprise-level scale and an in-person feel to the most important parts of the technical interview process, and ensuring that candidates are put in the best position to succeed."

LinkedIn Talent Hub and HackerRank customers who authorize the integration benefit in a number of ways:

For recruiters , the integration allows them to quickly engage with candidates and reduce delays. The integration also simplifies the hiring process by enabling scheduling of technical video interviews from within Talent Hub.

, the integration allows them to quickly engage with candidates and reduce delays. The integration also simplifies the hiring process by enabling scheduling of technical video interviews from within Talent Hub. For hiring managers , CodePair includes a built-in library of technical challenges and a customizable editor which facilitates a collaborative coding experience for interviewers and candidates, enabling hiring managers to assess relevant technical skills in real-time and conduct effective interviews.

, CodePair includes a built-in library of technical challenges and a customizable editor which facilitates a collaborative coding experience for interviewers and candidates, enabling hiring managers to assess relevant technical skills in real-time and conduct effective interviews. For candidates, the ability to go beyond their resume and showcase their skills in a real coding environment vastly improves the overall candidate experience.

"Partnering with HackerRank helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience," says Lee Womer, Senior Director, Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely to ensure our customers can source, manage, and hire candidates all in one place."

You can learn more about HackerRank's partnership with LinkedIn Talent Hub here .

About HackerRank

HackerRank is a technical hiring platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 1,500 customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical talent from around the world. Close to 7 million developers (over 25 percent of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding. Every eight seconds, someone around the world completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

Media Contact

Cole Garry

Bateman Group

hackerrank@bateman-group.com

SOURCE HackerRank

Related Links

http://www.hackerrank.com

