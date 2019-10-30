HackerRank Announces Integration with Workable for Effortless Technical Hiring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical hiring platform HackerRank today announced a new integration with Workable , a global leader in applicant tracking systems, bringing HackerRank's flagship CodeScreen technical assessments to one of the world's largest recruiting platforms. The integration allows recruiters to send HackerRank skill assessments to candidates directly through Workable, eliminating manual errors and ensuring that all candidate records are housed in one easy-to-access location.

Traditionally, recruiters are forced to use several disparate platforms in their candidate search and interview process, adding steps to a process that already takes too long – according to Glassdoor , it takes companies almost 41 days to hire a software development engineer. Through partnerships and integrations with leading applicant tracking systems, HackerRank is working to make technical hiring seamless. This integration enables recruiters to source, assess and track candidates on a single platform, simplifying the experience for technical recruiters and hiring managers.

"We're on a mission to match every developer to the right role, and improving the actual recruiting workflow is central to that goal," said Josh Zaroor, HackerRank's Head of Business Development. "Our customers have long loved Workable and the data it provides them – with this integration, we're meeting widespread customer demand, simplifying the hiring funnel for everyone involved and bringing HackerRank's powerful interviewing tools to Workable customers everywhere."

Workable and HackerRank customers now have:

Seamless CodeScreen integration – Recruiters and candidates can complete HackerRank tasks directly from their Workable ATS platform. From managing results and feedback of candidate assessments to sending assessments to candidates from within Workable, recruiters and hiring managers will be able to easily gain insight into their existing hiring process.

Recruiters and candidates can complete HackerRank tasks directly from their Workable ATS platform. From managing results and feedback of candidate assessments to sending assessments to candidates from within Workable, recruiters and hiring managers will be able to easily gain insight into their existing hiring process. Unified, streamlined information bank – This integration brings all candidate information to a single, central location, enabling recruiters to access information quickly, and eliminating costly errors that occur due to manual data transfers between disparate recruiting systems.

"HackerRank is a leading technical recruiting platform, and this partnership makes it much easier for recruiters to utilize HackerRank's tools on the Workable platform," said Rob Long, VP of Partnerships at Workable. "Together, we're vastly improving the interviewing experience for both candidate and recruiter – we're excited to partner with such a leader in the technical hiring space, and looking forward to the benefits this integration brings to our customers."

