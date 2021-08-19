HackerRank Announces Second Annual Fall Virtual Career Fair

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank, the developer skills company, today announced the launch of their second annual fall virtual career fair to connect developers with leading technology companies. The career fair will be held online September 13-14 and exhibitors will include DTCC, Bloomberg, Facebook, John Deere and Thomson Reuters among other well-recognized employers. Steven Skiena, Author of The Algorithm Design Manual will kick off the event on Monday, September 13th at 10 a.m. PDT with a keynote speech offering helpful tips to early professional developers entering the job market.

Over 2,500 companies rely on the market-leading HackerRank Developer Skills Platform to recruit the best tech talent for their teams in the new remote world. In 2020, HackerRank brought this expertise to the virtual hiring event space with their inaugural virtual career fair. That event featured over 20,000 registrations, 53 exhibiting companies, 33% women participation, and over 8,000 candidates with a HackerRank Skill Certification.

Job-seekers who are interested in attending the fair can register in the HackerRank Community, build their applicant profile, and earn skill credentials to help them stand out to recruiters. Once their profile is set up, they can access the exhibitor page and view companies who are hiring for full-time and intern positions. If an attendee is interested in a company, they can express interest in open positions or schedule a 1:1 session with a recruiter to learn more.

Throughout the event, exhibiting companies will host live virtual sessions for the career fair audience, including tech talks, AMAs, and panel discussions. During the second day, there will be a developer networking hour where attendees can interact and make connections with fellow students and professionals.

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,500 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 15 million developers (40% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and showcase their coding skills. Every second, two developers complete a HackerRank assessment, or 4.7 million each month. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com.

