HackerRank Appoints Ramesh Sethuraman as Chief Financial Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , a technical recruiting platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill, today announced the appointment of Ramesh Sethuraman as its Chief Financial Officer. Sethuraman brings more than 20 years of experience with financial operations and business strategy at companies around the world. He will lead HackerRank's financial planning and operations, reporting directly to co-founder and CEO Vivek Ravisankar.

"As companies across every industry transform into tech companies, they're increasing investment in recruiting solutions that help them hire the best technical talent," said Ravisankar. "Ramesh is a seasoned leader who has tremendous expertise in the recruiting space. I'm looking forward to working with him in the next phase of HackerRank's growth."

Sethuraman's hire comes as HackerRank is experiencing rapid growth. In 2018, the company doubled its number of enterprise customers – which include Lloyds Bank, VMWare and Goldman Sachs – from the previous year. Today, more than a quarter of the Fortune 100 companies use HackerRank's skills-based hiring platform to find the best technical talent from around the world. In February 2019, HackerRank also launched the Test Health Dashboard , which uses machine learning to give hiring managers real-time analytics on their recruiting processes.

Sethuraman has spent nearly two decades leading finance at global companies, most recently as SVP of Finance at Entelo, a leader in Recruiting Automation. Prior to that, he was a Director at the Connor Group, VP of Finance at Bill.com and Vice President and Corporate Controller at the Xap Corporation. He began his career at Deloitte in India. In addition to managing financial planning, accounting and strategy, Sethuraman has experience leading legal, compliance, business operations and investor relations.

"Attracting technical talent remains a top concern for CEOs, so I'm excited to join a company that is solving such an important and urgent problem," said Sethuraman. "I look forward to putting my experience in Recruiting Automation and in leading finance strategy and operations at companies around the globe at HackerRank, as we help more enterprises bridge their talent gap."

