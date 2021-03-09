HackerRank Launches Virtual Onsite Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced the launch of the Virtual Onsite Experience to make remote technical interviews seamless. These features add to the HackerRank Remote Hiring Solution for end-to-end developer skills-based hiring.

Throughout 2020, remote interviews via HackerRank's platform increased by 370% compared to 2019. As most U.S. companies embrace long-term hybrid work and others go permanently remote, they need to bring the sophistication of their onsite interview processes to a virtual setting. Virtual interviews are the present and future for many companies, but they create several challenges for privacy, productivity and continuity. Online interviews are prone to barge-ins that not only disrupt conversations, but also violate privacy and create bias. Users on both sides of the process may deal with multiple interview links, network issues and user error, all of which can lead to delayed starts, disruptions and frustrations.

The Virtual Onsite Experience eliminates the complications of multiple remote interview sessions and elevates the user experience for everyone involved. With Virtual Onsite Experience, a single link is created across the interview panel for clear logistics. The interview begins with a virtual lobby. Candidates can arrive early to relax and prepare, and the interview panel can ensure privacy and seamless hand-offs. The Virtual Onsite Experience also provides resiliency features like leave and rejoin that make it easier to recover from network glitches and accidental clicks. Integrated interviewer aides, including scorecards, question prompts and whiteboards, reduce prep time and foster a better candidate experience.

"Remote interviewing and hiring are here to stay, and thoughtful touches like link management and a professional entrance can make a big impact in differentiating the interview experience," said Vivek Ravisankar, Co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "The Virtual Onsite Experience will help customers stand out in the competition for talent and accelerate their hiring innovation for both candidates and hiring managers."

During the pandemic, companies like Duolingo, Atlassian, and ServiceNow made the switch to 100% remote technical interviews utilizing the HackerRank remote hiring solution. HackerRank's Interview has been an integral tool for companies and candidates to adapt to the new normal of hiring, with candidates collectively spending more than 400 million minutes using Interview in 2020.

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 11 million developers (30% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding skills. Every eight seconds, a developer completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

