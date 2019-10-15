HackerRank Names Juan Herrera as First Chief Revenue Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , a technical recruiting platform where businesses evaluate software developers based on skill, today announced the appointment of Juan Herrera as its first Chief Revenue Officer. Herrera, a former SAP and Oracle executive, has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and customer relationship management experience. He will be leading HackerRank's sales teams - driving the company's revenue growth and pushing forward their expansion strategy. Juan will be reporting directly to co-founder and CEO Vivek Ravisankar.

"Companies of all sizes and industries are increasing their investment in technical hiring solutions, and a growing number are turning to HackerRank to find the most skilled developers," said Ravisankar. "Our customers are at the center of every decision we make, and in 2018, we doubled our number of enterprise customers. As this growth continues, Juan's expertise will be key to ensuring we're offering the best data-driven solutions so that customers can hire top technical talent."

Herrera is the latest strategic addition to HackerRank's leadership team as the company expands its enterprise footprint, following the hire of Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Sethuraman in June. More than a quarter of Fortune 100 companies now use HackerRank's skills-based hiring platform to find the best technical talent from around the world, and the company remains focused on building solutions to meet the technical hiring needs of enterprise companies. For example, HackerRank recently released HackerRank Projects for Data Science , a first-of-its-kind solution to help organizations identify, assess and hire data scientists.

"As all companies transform into technology companies, their need to hire top tech talent is becoming more urgent," said Herrera. "HackerRank's industry-leading products, developer community, leadership team and focus on customer delight put it in a unique position to address this need."

Herrera was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer at SugarCRM, following more than four years as a Vice President at SAP. Prior to SAP, Herrera was a Vice President at Oracle.

About HackerRank

HackerRank is a technical hiring platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 1,500 customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical talent from around the world. Close to 7 million developers (over 25 percent of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding. Every eight seconds, someone around the world completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com.

