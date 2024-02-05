HackerRank's 2024 Developer Skills Report Highlights New Trends in the Hiring and Upskilling of Software Developers

News provided by

HackerRank

05 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank, the developer skills company, today announced the release of its annual developer skills report. The report analyzes millions of test submissions from developers seeking jobs at some of the world's largest companies and combines those insights with survey data from HackerRank's community of over 24 million software developers.

Highlights include:

Continue Reading
HackerRank’s 2024 Developer Skills Report Highlights New Trends in the Hiring and Upskilling of Software Developers
HackerRank’s 2024 Developer Skills Report Highlights New Trends in the Hiring and Upskilling of Software Developers

  • 76% of developers are using AI assistance to code
  • 84% of talent acquisition professionals are concerned about plagiarism due to AI
  • 62% of developers believe their organization does not accurately understand their skills
  • 48% of developers indicate they are not provided time for upskilling
  • 68% of developers predict better market conditions in 2024

These highlights are grouped into a number of emerging trends:

  • AI goes mainstream: AI has already become a staple in tech roles, altering work methodologies and skill strategies. The increase in AI-focused skill assessments signals organizations are rapidly seeking technical talent with this skillset.
  • Market optimism: Despite a slow start in 2023, the latter half of the year showed promising growth in hiring and skill development, with 68% of developers optimistic about the overall market conditions in 2024.
  • Developer perceptions vs. management views: A significant gap exists between what developers value and what executives, managers, and recruiters believe they value. This disparity extends to perceptions about job security, opportunities, and the effectiveness of upskilling programs
  • Skills verification is vital to hiring and upskilling initiatives: Developers do not sense their organizations have an accurate understanding of their existing skills. Neither developers or management feel a 4 year college degree prepares them adequately for today's workforce.

Vivek Ravisankar, Co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, highlighted the report's findings: "Our position as the developer skills company lets us spot developer hiring and upskilling trends as they emerge. The second half of 2023 showed clear signs of hiring stabilization, significant growth in AI related roles, as well as a resurgence in university hiring".

Download the in depth report at www.hackerrank.com/research/developer-skills/2024

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the Developer Skills Company, pioneered and leads the market for developer skills with over 2500 customers and a community of over 24 million developers. Companies trust HackerRank to help them set up a skills strategy, showcase their brand to developers, implement a skills based hiring process and ultimately upskill and certify employee skills…all driven by AI.

Press Contact:

Jesse Sims
6046168843
https://www.hackerrank.com/

SOURCE HackerRank

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.