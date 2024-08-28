HackIndia: Driving Web3 Education to Students Across India

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSharpCorner, a global community for software developers, is preparing India's next generation of tech leaders through HackIndia, a series of hackathons aimed at equipping students with Web3 skills. Running from May to October 2024, HackIndia will involve over 9,000 students from 55 universities across India, competing for $150K in prizes.

Web3, the decentralized evolution of the internet, promises to reshape online interactions through blockchain technology. CSharpCorner recognizes the importance of educating students in this area to ensure they are future leaders in this space.

Through hackathons, workshops, and mentorship at Indian universities, CSharpCorner fosters innovation and meets the growing demand for Web3 education. "India's developer community has the potential to shape the global Web3 ecosystem," said Mahesh Chand, Founder and CEO of CSharpCorner. "HackIndia gives students the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed."

Thousands of HackIndia participants are gaining hands-on experience, expert guidance, and exposure to the latest Web3 and blockchain technologies. Industry leaders such as Alchemy, RAIR Protocol, and Akash support HackIndia, offering students real-world experience.

HackIndia's Spark Two Hackathon

HackIndia's second hackathon in the series featured keynote speaker Devika Mittal, Regional Head of Ava Labs best known for creating Avalanche. Devika addressed HackIndia participants and was also on the panel of judges who selected the winning projects.

The hackathon was hosted by the prestigious private university, SRM Institute of Science & Technology Delhi and featured 165 teams and three standout projects:

1st Place: Runic Realm by Rookie Technies – a session-based Web3 cloud gaming platform.

2nd Place: Snipify by CodeZila – a coding assistance platform with Web3 token rewards.

3rd Place: Unipe by Genesis – a global payment app merging Web2 and Web3.

HackIndia's Spark Three hackathon will be hosted by Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies on October 27 and will feature Alchemy's Sahil Aujla as the keynote speaker and competition judge.

HackIndia 2024 will hold eight more regional hackathons, culminating in the October final where the winning teams will compete for the top prize and present their project to an audience of over 60,000 at BCrypt, India's premier Web3 and AI conference, on October 25-26 in Delhi.

By bridging the gap between academia and industry, HackIndia places Indian students at the forefront of Web3 innovation. CSharpCorner is dedicated to expanding this initiative and educating the developer community with a focus on growth through learning and sharing.

SOURCE CSharp Inc