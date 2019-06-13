Hacking challenges, interviews and IT game shows highlight ITProTV Live Week 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the home of binge-worthy learning™ for IT professionals and the fastest growing online learning membership platform, is hosting a week of innovating live programming June 17-21.

The schedule includes celebrity interviews, hacking challenges, and IT game shows, plus daily prize giveaways, all aimed at IT professionals.

"IT is always changing and IT pros need to keep their skills fresh," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "ITProTV produces new IT training courses every day, and Live Week is one way to highlight that aspect of membership. It's also going to be entertaining, which is something that our members have come to expect from us."

The week will feature exclusive interviews with Leo Laporte of the TWiT Network, Tobi West of CyberTech Girls, and James Stanger, Chief Technology Evangelist for CompTIA.

"It's live TV, so we are asking people to expect the unexpected, and join us as we learn and grow as IT professionals," Broom said.

Live Week is free, but to access Live Week programming, you must be a member of ITProTV. To sign up for a Free membership and to see the full schedule, visit https://go.itpro.tv/live-week.

ABOUT ITProTV

ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering binge-worthy learning™ to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice exams and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.

