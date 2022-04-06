Hacking4Allies Norway Showcase to Spotlight Promising Dual-Use Startups

Helping to strengthen U.S. national security through the creation of an allied innovation base

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The possibilities and potential for building on allied relationships for mutual growth and security will be on display Friday, April 8, in Palo Alto at the Hacking4Allies Norway Showcase hosted by BMNT Inc. Five Norwegian tech startups participating in Hacking4Allies – the initiative that connects dual-use startup and scale-up companies in allied nations to the U.S. defense ecosystem – will share insights into their technological capabilities and how they might support dual-use markets.

The event, at 10 a.m. PT, is presented by innovation company BMNT Inc.; its enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs; Innovation Norway; the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI); the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Norwegian-American Defense & Homeland Security Industry Council (NADIC). Register here.

"Modern conflicts and evolving global security threats demand an international perspective based in trust and understanding," said Ellen Chang, Director of H4XLabs. "Now in its second year, Hacking4Allies is connecting promising Norwegian companies to the U.S. market to foster collaborative innovation for stronger national security."

The livestreamed session will feature five of the eight current Hacking4Allies cohort participants, each hoping to bring their technologies to the U.S. market, discussing their startup journeys and lessons learned.

Participating companies were selected based on their potential to successfully impact U.S. commercial and Defense markets. Those who will present in Palo Alto include:

Avju: Resilient Electric Power Infrastructure

Green Ammo: Sustainable Electronic Training Ammunition

Mnemonic: Cyber Security/CMMC Compliance

Yeti Move: Autonomy for Sustainable Operations & Logistics

Vake: Big Data-Based Maritime Surveillance

Hacking4Allies, a program launched by BMNT's enterprise accelerator, H4XLabs accelerates foreign companies working to solve public sector challenges that are of mutual interest to the United States. Participating companies are paired, concierge-style, with an advisor at H4XLabs, and, over six months, learn how to raise funds, work with the Department of Defense, conduct customer discovery for adjacent markets, and more.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. www.bmnt.com.

About H4XLABS: H4XLabs is BMNT's enterprise accelerator, providing specialized support for Deep Tech company founders tackling hard problems from concept through product deployment and scaling. www.h4xlabs.com

