Hackney Publications Recognizes Sports Law Profession with '100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About' Portal

AUSTIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackney Publications announced today the launch of "100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About," a portal that serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.

The firms are listed alphabetically, an ode to the difficulty in actually ranking such firms.

"There are firms on this list that offer a complete menu of sports law specialties, while there are others that specialize in one particular area," said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.

"The firms selected for the list were chosen based on our objective perspective as journalists," added Hackney. "They were included in the list as a service to the industry and as a way to give sports industry participants a guide from which to select legal representation."

Among the firms included are:

Hackney noted that the portal has synergy with Sports Law Expert, a blog that features regular free content as well as a directory of legal experts and their particular specialty. "This directory has been around for a decade and has led to new business for many attorneys as well as expert witness engagements for the academic community," said Hackney.

Of the 12 periodicals Hackney publishes, Sports Litigation Alert (subscription-based) is the core periodical, publishing 24 times a year. Each Alert features five case summaries and eight to ten articles. All pieces are written by expert attorneys, professors, law students, and staff. The Alert is a staple in higher education, where it is used in close to 100 sports law classrooms in any given semester.

Hackney also publishes five other subscription-based periodicals, two in the collegiate athletics space – Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics and the Journal of NCAA Compliance – as well as Legal Issues in Collegiate Athletics, Concussion Litigation Reporter, and Professional Sports and the Law.

In addition, there are six complimentary publications, including Sports Facilities and the Law, Esports and the Law, My Legal Bookie, Title IX Alert, Sports Medicine and the Law, and Concussion Defense Reporter.

About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications.

