HackNotice Adds Next-Generation Identity Theft Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, provider of the world's first company-wide threat-intelligence platform, announced that its flagship services, HackNotice Premium Personal and Teams, now come with identity theft protection. By adding 3-Bureau Credit Reports & Scores, Enhanced Credit Monitoring, $1,000,000 in Stolen Funds Reimbursement, and 100% US-based Identity Restoration Service (and much more!), HackNotice provides complete and comprehensive protection for the whole family.

Identity theft claims millions of victims each year, with recovery costing thousands of dollars. Cybercriminals often prepare identity-theft campaigns with data stolen through data breaches, data leaks, and by building and testing synthetic identities. Victims commonly suffer account takeovers, an easily preventable leading cause of identity theft.

HackNotice spots early indicators of synthetic identity and exposed personally identifiable information (PII) so customers can stop the precursors of identity theft and fraud before they fall victim. With easy-to-follow recovery steps, customers shut down avenues of attack and prevent stolen passwords from being abused. Further, if a customer falls victim to identity theft, they have a restoration team and identity-theft insurance ready to help them, and their families, recover.

"We're in a data-breach epidemic, more data breaches and data leaks are happening each year, without signs of stopping. By protecting all employees and their families, businesses ensure that security awareness and good cyber-hygiene starts at work and continues at the home." said HackNotice CEO and Co-Founder, Steve Thomas.

Benefits of HackNotice Teams Family include:

Third-Party Risk Monitoring

Employee-Compromised Credential + PII Monitoring

Security Awareness Recovery Training

Risk Visualization + Analysis

Realtime Fraud Investigation

End-User Compromised Credential Monitoring

3-Bureau Credit Reports & Scores for Complete Credit Profile Review

Enhanced Credit Monitoring with Insight into Score Changes

Dark Web & Internet Monitoring

SSN Alerts

Synthetic ID Theft Protection

Change-of-Address Notifications

Lost Wallet Assistance

$1 Million in Stolen Funds Reimbursement*

100% US-Based Customer Service + Identity Restoration Service

And More!

HackNotice Teams / Premium Family (along with four other packages budget-friendly packages) are available today for individuals, SMB, and enterprise.

About HackNotice

HackNotice is a threat-intelligence provider helping consumers and businesses protect against cyber-risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter-of-a-billion records each day, HackNotice helps users protect their digital identities. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.

