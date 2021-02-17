HackNotice Bundles Security Tech with Small Businesses in Mind

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, provider of the world's first company-wide threat-intelligence platform, announced the release of its first SMB (small and midsized business) Package, making the same security intelligence provided to the world's largest organizations accessible to companies of any size. Organizations with as few as five people can now empower employees with online-security awareness. For $20 per employee, SMBs can pinpoint company-wide risk, determine the common threats, shut down attack vectors, and reward employees for being secure.

Too often, SMB's think they're too small to be hacked. However, SMBs represent 43% of all cyberattacks and only 14% are prepared for such attempts, according to Accenture. Further, many SMBs don't have adequate device protection and backup systems in place, so the consequences of an attack such as ransomware have the potential to be more damaging than against a larger business. Finally, with the average cost of a cyberattack being $200,000.00, one successful attack could mean the financial ruin of most SMBs.