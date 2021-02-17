HackNotice Bundles Security Tech with Small Businesses in Mind
Once exclusive to the world's largest organizations, HackNotice makes security intelligence accessible to all business sizes
Feb 17, 2021, 10:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, provider of the world's first company-wide threat-intelligence platform, announced the release of its first SMB (small and midsized business) Package, making the same security intelligence provided to the world's largest organizations accessible to companies of any size. Organizations with as few as five people can now empower employees with online-security awareness. For $20 per employee, SMBs can pinpoint company-wide risk, determine the common threats, shut down attack vectors, and reward employees for being secure.
Too often, SMB's think they're too small to be hacked. However, SMBs represent 43% of all cyberattacks and only 14% are prepared for such attempts, according to Accenture. Further, many SMBs don't have adequate device protection and backup systems in place, so the consequences of an attack such as ransomware have the potential to be more damaging than against a larger business. Finally, with the average cost of a cyberattack being $200,000.00, one successful attack could mean the financial ruin of most SMBs.
"We are excited to extend our business services to the SMB community," said Steve Thomas, HackNotice CEO and Co-Founder. "Our engineers have worked hard to enable our advanced security intelligence and awareness platform for businesses of all sizes, where anyone can sign up, invite employees, and receive benefits of company-wide security."
SMBs rarely have the ability to have a full security department, which means that a lot of security intelligence and actions are neglected. With HackNotice Teams for SMB, companies can now:
- Prevent Third-Party Risk by having individual employees monitor their vendors
- Prevent Account-Takeover Risk by alerting each employee to their leaked corporate and personal credentials
- Prevent Phishing Attacks by alerting employees to personally-identifiable information that hackers have stolen
- Increase overall employee security awareness by exposing employees to common threats and best-practice security habits
- Analyze risk per person and per department by using Risk Explorer, a set of analysis and visualization tools which enable companies to find non-intuitive links between threats
About HackNotice
HackNotice is a threat-intelligence provider that helps consumers and businesses protect against cyber-risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter of a billion records each day, HackNotice helps users protect their digital identities. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.
SOURCE HackNotice
Share this article