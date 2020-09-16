HackNotice Launches HackNotice Teams, The First Company-Wide Threat Intelligence Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice today announced the launch of HackNotice Teams, a cybersecurity management platform powered by actionable threat intelligence and the first industry solution to foster a company-wide culture of security. Built on HackNotice Premium's technology, HackNotice Teams scours the dark web to alert employees of vulnerabilities, compromised information, and data breaches in real-time. HackNotice protects thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of employees each day from account takeover, vendor risk, and fraud.

With HackNotice Teams, security departments can see which employees and departments are most at risk by analyzing current habits and the types of risks being ignored. This level of critical insight helps security teams target their responses and stretch limited budgets by putting resources in identified vulnerable areas. Employees also have their own dashboard, marking the first ever platform to provide employees with the same risk view and insights as the security team, to encourage active participation in protecting the organization.

As the world grappled with COVID-19, over 27 billion records were exposed in the first half of 2020, exceeding the total number of records exposed during the entirety of 2019. With more people working from home than ever before – and many companies making the switch to remote overnight – new and unique security risks have surfaced. While companies continue to invest in security solutions, the spend is often wasted in deploying additional technology barriers versus the root cause of 95% of breaches – human error. When evaluating Security Performance Management, it becomes clear that security infrastructure alone cannot protect companies against growing threats. Cybersecurity isn't a technology problem — it's a people problem.

"Hackers are only getting savvier and COVID-19 has exacerbated cybersecurity threats that were already accelerating," said Steve Thomas, CEO at HackNotice. "People and businesses are operating online more than ever before, creating ideal conditions for hackers to capitalize on panic, confusion, and uncertainty. HackNotice Teams alleviates some of the pressure on IT professionals by not only pinpointing specific problem areas, but engaging employees in the process. HackNotice Teams makes cybersecurity a core value and shared objective rather than an afterthought."

Key features of HackNotice Teams include:

Personalized watchlists: Employees can set up personalized watchlists to monitor the sites they frequent. A convenient browser plug-in is also available to automatically add visited websites.

"HackNotice Teams gives clients the opportunity to be proactive by providing feedback about strengths and weaknesses within their cybersecurity programs, including which areas require more attention and the types of changes to work culture that can enable a more secure environment," said Romaine Marshall, Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Business Litigation Lawyer at Stoel Rives.

HackNotice Teams is currently being used in private pilots with several mid-sized financial companies. The platform can be purchased for $6-$15 per employee per month, dependent on the company size.

HackNotice is a threat intelligence provider that helps consumers and businesses identify and protect against potential risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around the clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter of a billion records each day, HackNotice provides users with the information and visibility they need to protect their digital identities. Founded in 2018, HackNotice is based in Austin, TX. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.

