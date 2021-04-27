HackNotice unveils revolutionary service to fight hackers: Dark Hash Collisions

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, provider of the world's first company-wide threat-intelligence platform, has made available a revolutionary leap in their user/client protection service. HackNotice now offers completely-anonymous client protection, with zero knowledge shared, through their proprietary Dark Hash Collisions service.

Client protection is top-of-mind, now more than ever. In fact, according to Dark Reading, when asked what factors play into their shopping decisions, security came on top at 21%, followed by value for money (20%), ease of use (11%), trusted brand (9%), and ease of setup (7%). Ninety percent of consumers think any piece of smart tech can be hacked, according to the survey.

However, staying compliant with ever-changing privacy regulations while maintaining client privacy proves challenging. Current market solutions offer monitoring, but often expose client details to monitoring companies, causing possible legal and regulatory issues.

With Dark Hash Collisions, security and privacy is no longer a tradeoff. HackNotice has hashed (a cryptographic, one-way transformation) tens of billions of usernames and email addresses, enabling us to monitor client information with zero knowledge shared and no risk to client privacy.

How it works: HackNotice clients can safely transform their client's usernames into hashes and then cut those hashes in half, making sure that there's no possibility of reversing the hashes. HackNotice can then monitor those half-hashes, finding when hackers are targeting clients for credential stuffing, account takeover, and fraud.

Compared to current, reactive cybersecurity, HackNotice can preemptively identify when hackers target clients for the future, stopping attacks before they start! Dark Hash Collisions are also significantly faster than real-time solutions, able to identify risk across all clients simultaneously, rather than slowly identifying at-risk clients one event at a time. Best yet, since no customer information is shared and no credential pairs are retained, Dark Hash Collisions is safe to use for the most regulated industries like hospitals, banks, critical infrastructure - anyone trying to stay compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and any future privacy regulations.

About HackNotice

HackNotice is a threat-intelligence provider helping consumers and businesses protect against cyber-risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter-of-a-billion records each day, HackNotice helps users protect their digital identities. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.

