Hacksaw Blades Market is projected to grow by USD 291.1 million from 2024 to 2028, driven by rising residential and commercial construction, powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global hacksaw blades market size is estimated to grow by USD 291.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Increasing residential and commercial construction is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing trend of online sales. However, volatility in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include ABM Tools, Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt. Ltd., C. And E. Fein GmbH, Capri Tools, Chronos, Disston Co., Drill America, GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Gwalior Tools Ltd., HABUR SAWS GMBH, Klein Tools Inc., Magicut Tools Ltd., Pilana Metal Sro, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The L.S. Starrett Co., and Thomas Flinn and Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hacksaw blades market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Hacksaw Blades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 291.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.17 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABM Tools, Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt. Ltd., C. And E. Fein GmbH, Capri Tools, Chronos, Disston Co., Drill America, GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Gwalior Tools Ltd., HABUR SAWS GMBH, Klein Tools Inc., Magicut Tools Ltd., Pilana Metal Sro, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The L.S. Starrett Co., and Thomas Flinn and Co.

Market Driver

The global hacksaw blades market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of online shopping. Major retailers, such as The Home Depot Inc., offer a vast selection of hacksaw blades on their websites. Leading manufacturers like C. And E. Fein GmbH, Snap On Inc., and others also sell their products online, including on Amazon.com. The rise of social media, expanding Internet penetration, and the widespread use of smartphones enable customers to access a diverse range of hacksaw blade options from various manufacturers. Over the next five years, the online hacksaw blades market is expected to expand, fueled by increasing Internet access, technological advancements, and heightened awareness of these products. Additionally, strategic collaborations between key vendors and major online retailers will boost sales and profits. These factors will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Hacksaw Blades market is witnessing significant trends with key players like Klein Tools, Lenox, and Starret leading the charge. Rounded handle designs and enhanced locking mechanisms are popular among professionals and DIY customers. Hacksaw blades are used extensively in various industries including construction, industrial, automobile applications, sawmill manufacturing, furniture, and consumer types. Blade materials like high-speed steel, carbon steel, and bimetal are in high demand for industrial cutting and specialty cutting blades. New technologies like laser cutting and water cutting are transforming the market. Political factors and social scenarios impact the business strategy of companies like Cutting Edge, Innovator, and Ace Matrix. The competitive position of these companies is shaped by their industry footprint, product strategy, and business strategy. Metals, plastics, and wood are common materials for hacksaw blades, with high-speed cutting edges ensuring efficiency. Power tool accessories and conventional saws also utilize 18 TPI hacksaw blades. Companies must stay active and adapt to consumer needs and technological advancements to maintain their winning imperatives.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The cost of producing hacksaw blades is influenced by the price fluctuations of raw materials like steel, aluminum, and copper. These prices are not static and are subject to change based on availability. The demand for these metals often exceeds the supply, resulting in increased prices. This trend negatively impacts the profit margins of hacksaw blade manufacturers. To stay competitive, some manufacturers explore low-cost alternatives, which may affect product quality. Meanwhile, raw material suppliers increase prices based on market demand, further increasing production costs. The unpredictable nature of raw material pricing poses a significant challenge for the hacksaw blades market during the forecast period.

The hacksaw blades market faces various challenges in different industries. In industrial cutting, metals like steel, copper, brass, and aluminum require high-performance blades made of high-speed steel or bimetal material for efficient cutting. Plastics, wood, and stone present distinct challenges, necessitating specialty cutting blades. High-speed cutting edges ensure productivity in power tool accessories. Materials like carbon steel and carbon strength steel are commonly used in conventional saws for cutting metal tubing and sheets. The construction sector's rapid urbanization fuels demand for hacksaw blades in OSB wood panels, plywood, solid wood, and timber. Kerfs in wood and bamboo wood require specific blade designs. Plumbers and DIY enthusiasts require hacksaw blades for various applications, including cutting copper, steel, and PVC pipes. Oxford Economics reports indicate that the market for hacksaw blades is growing due to increasing home renovation projects. Brands like Dewalt, Stanley, Milwaukee Hand Trucks, Blackhawk Industries, CooperTools, and Disston dominate the market, catering to various industries and applications. Fein offers innovative solutions for high-performance cutting in various materials.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This hacksaw blades market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Power hacksaw blades

1.2 Hand hacksaw blades Material 2.1 Aluminum

2.2 Brass

2.3 Mild steel Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Power hacksaw blades- The Hacksaw Blades Market has experienced consistent growth due to the increasing demand for maintenance and repair activities in various industries. Key sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and automotive repair contribute significantly to the market's expansion. Advanced technologies like high-speed steel and bi-metallic blades enhance productivity and durability, making them popular choices among businesses. The market is expected to continue growing due to the ongoing infrastructure development and the rising trend of DIY projects.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Hacksaw Blades Market encompasses a wide range of products used for industrial and DIY cutting applications. Hacksaw blades come in various materials including Metals, Plastics, and Wood. Specialty cutting blades are designed for specific materials and industrial cutting requirements. High-speed cutting edges ensure efficient and effective cutting. Blade materials include high-speed steel and other advanced alloys. Threads per inch (TPI) is a crucial factor in determining blade selection for different applications. Professionals and DIY customers alike rely on hacksaw blades for their cutting needs. Sawmill manufacturing, furniture production, and various industries utilize hacksaw blades for their processes. Advanced technologies like laser cutting and water cutting are also driving demand for specialized hacksaw blades. Political factors and social scenarios can impact the hacksaw blades market. Competitive position and winning imperatives are key considerations for market players. Company industry footprint and the Ace matrix are essential tools for analyzing market dynamics and identifying growth opportunities. Automobile applications represent a significant market for hacksaw blades due to their use in manufacturing and repair processes. Materials science advancements continue to drive innovation in blade design and manufacturing processes. Overall, the hacksaw blades market is diverse and dynamic, with a wide range of applications and continuous innovation driving growth.

Market Research Overview

The Hacksaw Blades Market encompasses a wide range of products used for industrial and specialty cutting applications. These blades come in various materials such as Metals (High-speed steel, Carbon steel, Bimetal material), Plastics, Wood, and Specialty cutting blades. Hacksaw blades are essential for cutting through Metal tubing, Sheets of metal, Stone, and other materials. The market caters to both professionals and DIY customers, with applications including Construction, Industrial, Automobile Applications, and Consumer Type. Rapid urbanization and home renovation projects have fueled demand for hacksaw blades. Materials like Copper, Steel, Brass, and Aluminum are commonly cut using these blades. Oxford Economics reports that the hacksaw blades market will be influenced by political factors and social scenarios, with winning imperatives including innovation, product strategy, and business strategy. Companies are focusing on enhancing blade materials, thread per inch, and introducing new features like rounded handles and enhanced locking mechanisms. The market includes key players focusing on expanding their company industry footprint and competitive position through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Some notable brands include Dewalt, Stanley, Milwaukee Hand Trucks, Blackhawk Industries, CooperTools, Disston, Fein, Klein Tools, Lenox, and Starret. Hacksaw blades are also used in various industries like Sawmill manufacturing, Furniture, and in advanced cutting technologies like Laser cutting technology and Water cutting technology. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for hacksaw blades in various applications and industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Power Hacksaw Blades



Hand Hacksaw Blades

Material

Aluminum



Brass



Mild Steel

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio