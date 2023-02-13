Hacksaw Blades Market Size to Grow by 4.94%, Household Appliances Market to be Parent Market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global hacksaw blades market size is estimated to grow by USD 304.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the hacksaw blades market was valued at USD 981.53 million. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hacksaw Blades Market 2023-2027

Hacksaw blades market - Five forces

The global hacksaw blades market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Hacksaw blades market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Hacksaw blades market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (power hacksaw blades and hand hacksaw blades) and material (aluminum, brass, and mild steel).

The power hacksaw segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising number of commercial infrastructure construction projects globally is fueling the demand for hacksaw blades. Moreover, governments of various countries are investing large amounts in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. In addition, the spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure is expected to rise significantly over the next decade. This, in turn, will propel the demand for power hacksaw blades during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global hacksaw blades market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hacksaw blades market.

Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization is fueling the growth of residential and commercial construction activities. Moreover, the rising construction spending in countries such as Russia , France , and Germany is increasing the demand for hacksaw blades. For instance, the government of Russia has announced investments of USD 40 billion in infrastructure development. Such infrastructure projects are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Hacksaw blades market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for furniture is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Hacksaw blades are used for cutting and shaping wood, which is used in different types of furniture such as doors, windows, and cabinets.

Moreover, increasing consumer demand globally, real estate developments, and the growing residential and commercial construction activities are expected to increase the demand for furniture during the forecast period.

In addition, government initiatives and growing foreign and domestic investments in improving infrastructure are driving the growth of the real estate sector in emerging economies such as India , China , Brazil , and Indonesia .

, , , and . These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing trend of online sales is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The popularity of online shopping is increasing among consumers globally, as it is convenient and saves time.

Leading retailers offer a wide range of hacksaw blades through their own websites as well as through other e-commerce websites.

With the advent of social media, increasing Internet penetration, and the growing adoption of smartphones, customers can easily choose from a wide variety of hacksaw blade products offered by different manufacturers.

Moreover, vendors are collaborating with major online retailers to increase their sales and profits.

These factors will support the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in raw material prices is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Steel, aluminum, and copper are some of the main raw materials used to manufacture hacksaw blades.

However, the prices of these raw materials fluctuate constantly based on their availability and the growing demand-supply gap.

Any increase in these prices raises the manufacturing cost of hacksaw blades and lowers the profit margins of vendors.

Moreover, some manufacturers use low-cost substitutes to remain competitive in the market, which may compromise the product quality.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this hacksaw blades market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hacksaw blades market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hacksaw blades market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hacksaw blades market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hacksaw blades market vendors

Related Reports:

The saw blades market size is expected to increase by USD 865.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (stone cutting saw blades, circular saw blades, band saw blades, chain saw blades, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The hand tools market size is expected to increase by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (general-purpose, metal cutting, and others), end-user (industrial and household), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Hacksaw Blades Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 304.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.99 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABM Tools, Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt. Ltd., C. and E. Fein GmbH, Capri Tools, Chronos, Disston Co., Drill America, GEDORE Werkzeugfabrik GmbH and Co. KG, Gwalior Tools Ltd., HABUR SAWS GMBH, Klein Tools Inc., Magicut Tools Ltd., Pilana Metal Sro, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The L.S. Starrett Co., and Thomas Flinn and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

