HACR Presents the HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™ Class of 2026 Graduates

News provided byHispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)
Jun 04, 2026, 16:19 ET
31 corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Las Vegas this month.
WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HACR proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the 19th cohort of the HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™ (YHCA) program, which wrapped up on June 3.
This year's cohort features 31 dynamic professionals, each nominated by Fortune 500 or HACR member companies in recognition of their exceptional leadership and professional achievements. These emerging leaders represent the future of excellence in Corporate America.
"I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2026 HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™," said HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson. "Their determination, pursuit of excellence, and leadership across their fields reflect the depth of talent and potential shaping today's corporate landscape."
Over five months, participants engaged in robust virtual training focused on leadership, inclusion, and impact. The program concluded with an energizing in-person experience in Las Vegas—four days of intensive leadership development and peer connection, including a full day of hands-on community service with Opportunity Village, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A key component of the HACR YHCA experience is its emphasis on cultural identity, resilience, and the power of diverse perspectives. Participants shared stories rooted in bicultural and multilingual experiences, creating a supportive network grounded in mutual empowerment.
The in-person capstone coincided with the 2026 HACR Empowered Direction for Growth & Excellence Program (EDGE), allowing the HACR YHCA cohort to engage with senior executives and corporate allies during shared meals and receptions, unlocking unique cross-generational dialogue and networking opportunities.
Altria
Christa Gonzales
Emily Rivera
Adriana Ramirez
Bristol Myers Squibb
Paula Gratacos Arenas
Stephanie Stennett
Victor Rodriguez
Dell Technologies
Carlos Luengo
Jorge Burke
Renata Miyamoto
Delta Air Lines
Juanita Velez
Julieta Del Cueto Aguilar
Ecolab
Natalie Gonzalez
Equinix
Raquel Beck
GE Aerospace
Tiffany Moreira
Maria Flores Espina
GE HealthCare
Genaro Andazola
GE Vernova
Teresa Retana Fernandez
Israel Morales Medina
Jeremiah Gonzales
Honeywell
Maira Garcia
Intel Corporation
Ramon Crespo
Johnson & Johnson
Dr. David Diaz
Aynaz Sassani Hedayati
MGM Resorts International
Brian Moya
Microsoft
Omar Morales
Alexandria Segovia
Morgan Stanley
Richard Disla
Chabe Acosta
Noe Herrera Jr.
Rockwell Automation
Daniel Luna
Travel + Leisure Co.
Yamilee Cruz
About HACR
Founded in 1986, HACR is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 12 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, impact partnership, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.
Contact information: [email protected]
SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)
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