HACR Presents the HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™ Class of 2026 Graduates

31 corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Las Vegas this month.

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HACR proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the 19th cohort of the HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™ (YHCA) program, which wrapped up on June 3.

This year's cohort features 31 dynamic professionals, each nominated by Fortune 500 or HACR member companies in recognition of their exceptional leadership and professional achievements. These emerging leaders represent the future of excellence in Corporate America.

2026 YHCA Class Las Vegas

"I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2026 HACR Young High-Potential Corporate Achievers™," said HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson. "Their determination, pursuit of excellence, and leadership across their fields reflect the depth of talent and potential shaping today's corporate landscape."

Over five months, participants engaged in robust virtual training focused on leadership, inclusion, and impact. The program concluded with an energizing in-person experience in Las Vegas—four days of intensive leadership development and peer connection, including a full day of hands-on community service with Opportunity Village, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A key component of the HACR YHCA experience is its emphasis on cultural identity, resilience, and the power of diverse perspectives. Participants shared stories rooted in bicultural and multilingual experiences, creating a supportive network grounded in mutual empowerment.

The in-person capstone coincided with the 2026 HACR Empowered Direction for Growth & Excellence Program (EDGE), allowing the HACR YHCA cohort to engage with senior executives and corporate allies during shared meals and receptions, unlocking unique cross-generational dialogue and networking opportunities.

Altria

Christa Gonzales

Emily Rivera

Adriana Ramirez

Bristol Myers Squibb

Paula Gratacos Arenas

Stephanie Stennett

Victor Rodriguez

Dell Technologies

Carlos Luengo

Jorge Burke

Renata Miyamoto

Delta Air Lines

Juanita Velez

Julieta Del Cueto Aguilar

Ecolab

Natalie Gonzalez

Equinix

Raquel Beck

GE Aerospace

Tiffany Moreira

Maria Flores Espina

GE HealthCare

Genaro Andazola

GE Vernova

Teresa Retana Fernandez

Israel Morales Medina

Jeremiah Gonzales

Honeywell

Maira Garcia

Intel Corporation

Ramon Crespo

Johnson & Johnson

Dr. David Diaz

Aynaz Sassani Hedayati

MGM Resorts International

Brian Moya

Microsoft

Omar Morales

Alexandria Segovia

Morgan Stanley

Richard Disla

Chabe Acosta

Noe Herrera Jr.

Rockwell Automation

Daniel Luna

Travel + Leisure Co.

Yamilee Cruz

About HACR

Founded in 1986, HACR is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 12 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, impact partnership, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

Contact information: [email protected]

SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)