Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero de Ortega, MA's new book "Anécdotas Infantiles" is a lovely read that features different types of children inside the classroom.

HIALEAH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Anécdotas Infantiles" from Page Publishing author Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero de Ortega, MA is a collection of charming anecdotes of children's antics and lovable presence.

Anécdotas Infantiles

Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero de Ortega, a retired after school teacher, a volunteer catechist, has completed her new book "Anécdotas Infantiles": a heartwarming volume on the immense joy that young children bring to adults. As an educator, she deeply admires the little ones' innocence and unpredictable nature. In this read, she gladly shares those unforgettable moments.

Vasquez Ortega shares, "Throughout my life, I keep in my memories anecdotes of small children very close to me, since I have always lived surrounded by little ones, as a teacher that I am, also in my family and families of friends and relatives.

This anecdotal will lead many of the readers to remember and live past moments of their own lives. Being today many of them adults, they will be able to share these experiences with their own children, grandchildren, families and friends."

Published by Page Publishing, Hadamilka Vásquez Olivero de Ortega, MA's adorable story is such a pure bliss. It's like a love letter from the author to her former students.

It's definitely a feel-good book.

