Hadassah Cancer Research Institute (HCRI) Unveils a Breakthrough in Personalized Cancer Care with a Data-Driven, Gene Targeting Tool

New Gene Targeting Tool Can Improve Cancer Treatment Outcomes for Patients

JERUSALEM, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hadassah Cancer Research Institute at the Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem, announced today that researchers have designed a genomic analysis tool for cancer patients that enables advanced selection of drugs targeting schemes for cancer genes, opening the door to improved personalized medicine in cancer treatment. The science behind this breakthrough tool is a computational biology method to assess the relative effect of each position-specific point mutation in 535 cancer genes, by quantifying the relative biological and clinical importance of point mutations. This enables the prioritization of genes for targeting and will lead to the development of new, more effective combination therapies, further improving the prognosis for cancer patients.

A new study led by Dr. Shai Rosenberg, head of HCRI's Laboratory for Cancer Computational Biology, and by his research student Dr. Jacob Landau, demonstrates the power of shared cancer datasets and computational biology in advancing cancer care toward truly personalized and effective treatments for patients. By quantitatively assessing the relative biological and clinical importance of somatic mutations, gene targeting can be prioritized, maximizing treatment outcomes and reducing the risk of side effects.

"The availability of genomic analysis for cancer patients, coupled with advances in targeted therapies, holds great promise for personalized medicine approaches in cancer treatment," said Dr. Shai Rosenberg. "Our study takes this one step further, by developing a method to assess the relative impact of each somatic mutation bringing us closer to truly personalized care for cancer patients."

"With this new gene targeting tool, we are finally able to bring the power of personalized medicine to the forefront of cancer care. No longer will patients be subjected to treatments that may not be effective for their specific needs, but instead will receive tailored therapy that maximizes their chances for success," said Prof. Michal Lotem, MD, Head of the Hadassah Cancer Research Institute.

"This is a major milestone in the fight against cancer. By allowing us to prioritize and tailor treatment based on a patient's specific genetic mutations, we have the potential to improve outcomes and change the lives of those affected by this disease," said Prof. Aron Popovtzer, Professor of Radiation Oncology and Head of the Sharett Institute of Oncology.

