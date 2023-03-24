Hadean to lead on gaming metaverse initiatives as Mythos Foundation Committee Chair

LONDON, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning metaverse startup, Hadean, is set to be one of five subcommittee chairs of the Mythos Foundation, the initiative aimed at decentralising and promoting Web3 gaming and esports projects. The company will spearhead funding and development for metaverse technologies and prototypes and help reduce barriers-to-entry for game developers.

Hadean To Lead Mythos Foundation Gaming Metaverse Initiatives

As the gaming industry moves to embrace a metaverse-ready mindset, Hadean is working with Mythical Games and the members of the Mythos Foundation to accelerate the development of cross-chain infrastructure that will allow deep integration of gaming communities and true interoperability between virtual worlds, leading to the seamless intersection of different games on-demand and in a single user experience.

With Mythical Games at the helm, the Mythos decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) aims to give gamers and developers a seat at the table and stir strategic projects to escalate the expansion of the Mythos ecosystem.

Subcommittee chairs will serve a one-year term and have been elected by token holders of the Mythos Token (MYTH), the fixed supply utility token used as the basis of a decentralised economy where anyone is empowered to participate and have a say.

Craig Beddis, Hadean CEO, said: "It is a great privilege for Hadean to be recognised as a leader at the bleeding edge of metaverse technology development by the Mythos ecosystem and to be appointed chair of the Foundation's subcommittee alongside other gaming industry heavy-hitters. The Mythos vision for a democratised gaming ecosystem is in perfect sync with our view of a decentralised metaverse, where gamers, developers and creators are able to actively participate in the value chain, and we look forward to playing our role in supporting this group of trailblazing industry partners."

John Linden, Mythical Games CEO said: "At the core of the Mythos Foundation is the belief that the next iteration of video games will be democratized to allow developers and players to actively participate in game economies through the Mythos ecosystem. With their heavy focus on delivering metaverse network technology, Hadean is championing this cause by providing the next generation of virtual worlds. I'm excited to see them help lead new technology initiatives as a subcommittee chair of the Mythos Foundation."

For more information head to: https://mythos.foundation/

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean powers the creator economy, providing the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Our web 3.0 technology allows you to build, run and monetise immersive virtual environments and experiences, dynamically connecting audiences across the world by providing scalability, security, and interoperability.

About the Mythos Foundation

The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation .

