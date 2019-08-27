Hadfield Group and Orange County Restaurant Association Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Members with Point-of-Sale Transaction Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadfield Group has officially announced a strategic partnership with the Orange County Restaurant Association to provide its industry leading transaction technology to over 1,400 restaurants within the organization.

In addition to helping restaurants securely process payments using EMV/Chip technology and providing advanced PCI (payment card industry) compliance services, Hadfield Group implements and manages point-of-sale solutions that connect with more than 200 common applications. The group's clients can connect critical components of their restaurants, from online ordering to employee scheduling and payroll, to its cloud-based system.

"There is a major disruption happening for small-to-medium sized businesses within the digital payments ecosystem," says company founder, Paul Hadfield. "The point-of-sale is becoming the central hub for restaurants, providing real-time insights to help understand positive and unfavorable trends within their entire operation. When adding transactional data, our clients capture customer demographic details and key competitor insights to assist in market analyzation. We've also seen our clients save significant time by Integrating key services to our POS system while growing sales through new ways of ordering, like tableside and via kiosk, for a faster and seamless user experience on both ends."

"Restaurants today have very unique challenges," says Pamela Waitt, founder of the Orange County Restaurant Association, Orange County Restaurant Week and Pacific Wine & Food Week. "I have been working with incredibly talented restaurateurs for decades with the goal of putting Orange County on the map as a food destination. Hadfield Group shares our vision and their products allow restaurants to align identically with this goal. We are proud to make them our first strategic partner."

"We are beyond excited about the opportunity to work with the Orange County Restaurant Association and all the thousands of incredible restaurants in the community," says Hadfield, whose company is based in Newport Beach, California. "Thanks in large part to the support from the Association, the restaurant scene and culture here are thriving. We are eager to support new clients with financial and transactional tools that will help them continue to flourish."

Hadfield Group empowers businesses with tools to become innovators in transaction technology. They are a member of the Electronic Transaction Association and the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The company was founded by industry veteran, Paul Hadfield, who is a member of Forbes Finance Council and a recipient of the Electronic Transaction Association's inaugural "Forty Under 40" award recognizing young professionals revolutionizing the digital payments ecosystem.

The Orange County Restaurant Association works to strengthen, support and promote the Orange County, California Restaurant landscape. Their mission is to promote and market the Orange County restaurant industry as a whole, spotlighting Orange County's incredible talent as a premier dining destination, while building the community and culinary family.

