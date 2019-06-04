Hadfield Group Announces Launch of Company Poised to Help Businesses Become Innovators in Transaction Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadfield Group today announces the launch of its new platforms to transform the payment ecosystem for small to medium sized businesses while supporting its clients through nationwide channels.

Hadfield Group

The company was strategically developed to empower small-to-medium sized businesses with secure payments, consumer financing, innovative point-of-sale systems, working capital, integrated payroll, and real-time analytics. Offering a robust technology package and a simple software-as-a-service pricing model, Hadfield Group projects significant growth in client acquisition in the coming years through vertical market distribution and strategic partnerships.

"For too long, payments providers have been viewed as a necessary evil. We've set out to change this mantra by building a company that puts a focus on our client's needs first. The pieces are now in place for us to help businesses across the country become innovators in digital transaction technology by leveraging the integrations and data that point-of-sale systems and payments services are capable of providing." Paul Hadfield, Founder.

Hadfield Group is based in Newport Beach, CA and is hiring key personnel across the U.S.

ABOUT Hadfield Group is a member of the Electronic Transaction Association and the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. The company was founded by industry veteran, Paul Hadfield, who is a member of Forbes Finance Council and a recipient of the Electronic Transaction Association's inaugural "Forty Under 40" award recognizing young professionals revolutionizing the digital payments ecosystem.

