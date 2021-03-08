Hadley's Latest Podcast Features World Renowned Artist John Bramblitt on How Vision Loss Has Shaped His Painting and Life

WINNETKA, Ill., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Bramblitt was an accomplished sketch artist in his youth. After losing his sight in college he all but gave up on any aspirations to pursue a career as an artist. Then he found painting. "The wonderful thing about paint is that you can touch and feel it," Bramblitt explains in the latest episode of the podcast Hadley Presents: A Conversation with the Experts.

Hosted by Ricky Enger, the acclaimed podcast features experts on a range of topics unique to vision loss. In the newest episode of Hadley Presents, Bramblitt shares with Enger how he distinguishes colors by their texture and paints following raised lines on the surface of a canvas by altering the consistency of the paint.

"The thought of paint and texture came to me when I first learned to use a white cane," said Bramblitt. "My cane became an extension of my fingers. I could feel the grass and all the cracks in the concrete and sidewalks. So I thought why couldn't I do the same on a canvas?"

Since that discovery, Bramblitt's career has taken off as recognition for his artistry become more prolific and his influence spread. He would eventually gain a global reputation as one of the few blind artists, working closely with museums like the Guggenheim and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Throughout the pandemic Hadley's classes and discussion groups focusing on the arts, including sculpting, knitting, scrapbooking and quilting - as well as other hobbies and gaming - have been among the most popular as more individuals with visual impairments shelter-in-place and pick up an old craft or discover new creative forms of expression as a way to positively get through the pandemic.

As distance learning experts, Illinois-based Hadley serves those with vision loss by providing practical help at no cost. Hadley recently reenvisioned its online educational platform, Hadley.edu to include a wide selection of free how-to online workshops on topics, live support from experts, and timely discussion groups, including the podcast Hadley Presents. Listen to past episodes here, or any place you listen to podcasts.

