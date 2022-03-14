Hadoop Market Size to Reach USD 842.25 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 37.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hadoop Market is Segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Trade & Transportation, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2021 to 2030.

The global Hadoop market was valued at USD 35.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 842.25 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Hadoop Market Are:

When compared to the previous relational database management system (RDBMS), Hadoop is both faster and more cost-effective. Hadoop is in high demand across almost every application sector where massive amounts of data are generated on a daily basis. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Hadoop market.

The Hadoop market's growth is aided by an increase in demand for data analytics. Partnerships and funding in the market, as well as data fusion, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for Hadoop market expansion during the forecast period.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Hadoop Market:

Hadoop is a cost-effective and efficient big data platform because it runs on commodity servers with attached storage, which is less expensive than a dedicated storage area network (SAN). Hadoop clusters are also very scalable, which is important because big data programs tend to grow in size as users gain experience and realize the business value they provide. Furthermore, Hadoop not only makes working with big data more cost-effective but also lowers the costs of maintaining an existing enterprise data warehouse. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Hadoop market.

During the forecast period, the global Hadoop market is expected to grow due to the rising demand for big data analytics. Because big data is becoming more popular in various industries, demand for big data analytics is expected to rise in the near future. Large tech companies like Intel and IBM Corporation, as well as other companies, are developing their own versions of Hadoop, which is increasing Hadoop's market popularity. For their big data needs, more companies are turning to Hadoop than ever before. Hadoop architecture is gaining popularity in the big data market due to its cost-effectiveness and wide range of usability and applications. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the global Hadoop market forward in the coming years.

The use of Hadoop in Elastic cloud compute infrastructure, Machine learning, Data Lake, and Data Fabric is a current trend in the Hadoop market. Elastic cloud computing is a platform on which Amazon's own version of Apache Hadoop, Elastic MapReduce, is used to analyze data sets. Its ability to support the Apache Hadoop analytics software is what makes it popular. The Data Fabric unifies and simplifies data management across cloud and on-premise environments. It provides and integrates hybrid data cloud services for data insight, access, control, protection, and security on a consistent basis.

Hadoop Market Share Analysis:

Based on components, due to increased venture capital investment in Hadoop integration and deployment services, the services segment has the largest Hadoop market share.

Because of its early adoption of Hadoop and high technological advancement, North America dominated the Hadoop market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. However, due to increased digitization and data generated by IoT devices, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

This report includes the following companies; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

Fair Isaac Corporation

MapR Technologies

MarkLogic

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

