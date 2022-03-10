Hadoop Market to Reach $842.25 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 37.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hadoop Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Trade & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global Hadoop industry generated $35.74 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $842.25 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 37.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Affordable and rapid data processing and rise in demand for data analytics with generation of large volumes of unstructured data drive the growth of the global Hadoop market. However, rise in security concerns regarding distributed computing, Hadoop architecture, and access to fragmented data restrain the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of partnership strategies by market players and investments in Hadoop technologies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (283 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/835

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of Hadoop increased considerably with digital transformation taking place across different industries.

The implementation of "work from home" culture led to rise in demand for cloud-based Hadoop analytics for managing crucial information. This led to surge in overall revenue of the market.

Moreover, there has been a significant surge in demand for Hadoop software among small & medium and large enterprises to analyze the large chunks of unstructured data.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hadoop market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/835

The service segment to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the service segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Hadoop market, and is estimated to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to fast, easy, and cost-effective management of large-scale data and hiring of outsourcing services such as Noah Data and IBM to meet Hadoop requirements. However, the software segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in number of data sets and surge in use by developers for coding real-time applications.

The IT & telecommunication segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the global Hadoop market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption by large organizations for large-scale data analysis and processing, handling customer issues, and enhancing customer satisfaction through prompt response. However, the trade & transportation segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to crucial role of Hadoop monitoring systems in ensuring passenger safety by analyzing the large amount of data generated by every part of a vehicle.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global Hadoop industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to surge in volume of raw, structured, and unstructured data and rise in demand for big data analytics. Furthermore, the need to avail flexibility and agility for businesses fuels adoption of Hadoop in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 39.3% during the forecast period, owing to lower cost of Hadoop systems as compared to traditional systems and ability to store and process large chunks of data that is critical for applications built for populous countries.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/835

Leading Market Players

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Datameer, Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

Fair Isaac Corporation

MapR Technologies

MarkLogic

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter?utm_source=Ashutosh_Sable&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=DMhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Deep Learning Market Expected to Reach $179.96 Billion by 2030

DevOps Market Expected to Reach $57.90 Billion by 2030

NoSQL Market Expected to Reach $22,087 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research