Hadrian Closes $360 Million Revolving Credit Facility to Accelerate the Buildout of Its U.S. Manufacturing Footprint

Capital will support the company's ability to invest in manufacturing infrastructure and meet production goals across critical programs

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced manufacturing company building highly automated factories for America, today announced the closing of a $360 million revolving credit facility. This facility allows Hadrian to further invest in the advanced manufacturing infrastructure, machinery, and related hardware needed to achieve its production goals.

Opening of Hadrian's factory in Cherokee, AL.

The financing was arranged by a leading group of financial firms, underscoring strong institutional support for Hadrian's continued growth. Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. served as Lead Left Arranger and Bookrunner, with additional joint lead arrangers and bookrunners Western Alliance Bank, J. P. Morgan, First Citizens Bank, Customers Bank, HSBC Ventures USA Inc, Axos Bank, and Texas Capital Securities. The additional funds come a week after Hadrian announced its $1.37 billion Series D fundraise, which valued the company at $7.87 billion.

"This facility's closing represents a key next step in Hadrian's growth trajectory, and underscores the institutional confidence in our strategic direction," said Hadrian CEO and Founder Chris Power. "This financing will play a critical role in facilitating Hadrian's build out of the industrial capacity the United States needs to remain strategically competitive, while creating thousands of high-quality jobs across the country."

The raise will directly support Hadrian's continued expansion across its growing network of U.S. factories as the company scales production for defense and aerospace customers.

Kirkland & Ellis was counsel to Hadrian on the transaction.

About Hadrian

Hadrian is rebuilding America's industrial base with highly automated factories that combine process engineering, AI, and robotics. Its mission is to help space and defense manufacturers produce full programs at scale in the U.S. while giving American workers the tools to compete globally.

The company operates four facilities covering just under 3 million square feet: two in Torrance, California, and newly launched sites in Arizona and Alabama, with additional sites in development across the country. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/.

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SOURCE Hadrian