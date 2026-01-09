Hadrian Partners with T. Rowe Price to Accelerate the Reindustrialization of America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, which is building the next generation of American factories to support national reindustrialization, today announced expanded capital led by accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., with participation from Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, StepStone Group, 1789 Capital, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, a16z, Construct Capital, and existing investors, to accelerate factory expansion and advance the company's manufacturing roadmap. This financing values the company at $1.6 billion.

Demand for domestic manufacturing capacity across aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure continues to accelerate. This expanded capital positions Hadrian to move faster in scaling high-throughput American factories, expanding its workforce, and accelerating deployment of the AI, software, and automation systems that power its operations.

Hadrian is building a new generation of advanced manufacturing facilities designed to produce mission-critical components, assemblies and full product lines as part of its Factories as a Service (FaaS) with speed, reliability, and scale. The company's factory platform pairs advanced automation with a rapidly trained workforce to meet the urgency and magnitude of a generational reindustrialization effort.

"For decades, the United States separated design from production and assumed global supply chains would carry the load," said Chris Power, Founder and CEO of Hadrian. "That assumption no longer holds. This capital accelerates our ability to build the industrial capacity America needs by pairing advanced automation with workforce training designed for the scale of the opportunity in front of us."

The capital will be used to accelerate factory expansion, scale workforce training programs, and continue investment in automation, AI-driven tooling, and real-time manufacturing intelligence as Hadrian moves to meet growing demand.

Hadrian builds the next generation of American factories. By combining AI-powered automation, modern software, and a rapidly trained workforce, Hadrian delivers critical manufacturing capacity for aerospace, defense, and emerging industrial programs.

