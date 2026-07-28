Hadrius Adds Claude to Its Communications Archive, Bringing Enterprise AI Under Compliance Oversight

Financial firms can now use agentic compliance infrastructure to capture and review employee conversations with Claude the same way they archive email, chat, and text.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius, the agentic compliance infrastructure for financial services firms, today announced an integration with Claude's Compliance API. Firms on Claude Enterprise can now archive their employees' conversations with Claude directly inside Hadrius, alongside every other channel their teams use to conduct business.

In extending its archiving capabilities to Claude, alongside an earlier integration with ChatGPT, Hadrius is addressing a fast-growing gap in financial recordkeeping. The SEC's recordkeeping rules apply to any channel where employees conduct business, regardless of whether the channel was built for work. As advisers and staff increasingly use AI assistants to draft communications, work through decisions, and research questions, those interactions carry the same recordkeeping obligations as any other business channel — yet most firms have no way to capture them.

"Every few years, the place where work actually happens moves and compliance has to move with it," said Thomas Stewart, Co-founder and CEO of Hadrius. "First it went from email to chat, text, and social. Now a lot of it is happening inside AI. Our job is to make sure that wherever employees work, the record is already there when a regulator asks. Adding Claude is us keeping our promise to support all the channels our customers care about."

The integration requires Claude Enterprise, the only tier for which Claude's Compliance API is available. It installs no software on employee devices and does not change how employees use Claude; capture happens in the background on Hadrius infrastructure. The addition of Claude follows Hadrius's existing support for archiving ChatGPT, giving firms coverage across two of the most widely used AI assistants in financial services.

Hadrius customers on Claude Enterprise can enable the connector today by contacting their account manager. Setup instructions are available in the Hadrius Help Center.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is agentic compliance infrastructure for financial services firms. Built by compliance professionals and AI experts, Hadrius consolidates every point of compliance risk into an audit-ready system of record, reducing manual compliance review by 70%. Hadrius has raised $27 million in funding and is trusted by more than 500 financial institutions and investment firms.

Media contact:

Leonard DeFranco

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SOURCE Hadrius