Hadrius Expands Trade Surveillance Capabilities to Include Prediction Market Activity

New functionality enables compliance teams to monitor employee activity on Kalshi and Polymarket alongside equities, options, and digital assets within a unified supervisory workflow

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius, the AI-native compliance infrastructure for RIAs and broker-dealers, today announced the addition of prediction market monitoring capabilities to its Trade Surveillance module. The enhancement enables compliance teams to supervise employee activity on platforms including Kalshi and Polymarket alongside equities, options, and crypto activity within a single review environment.

Prediction market trade monitoring is available to all current users of Hadrius' Trade Surveillance module.

The new functionality is designed to help firms maintain broader visibility across employee trading activity as prediction market platforms continue to receive increased public and regulatory attention.

Using the same disclosure workflows already available within Hadrius Trade Monitoring, employees can securely connect supported prediction market accounts for supervisory review. Trade activity is then incorporated into the firm's existing employee trade monitoring workflows, allowing compliance teams to review event-contract activity alongside equities, options, and crypto activity. The system also maintains centralized records and audit trails to support internal oversight and supervisory documentation requirements.

Interest in prediction markets and event contracts has expanded significantly in recent years, accompanied by increased attention from policymakers, regulators, and market participants. As firms evaluate how these activities may intersect with internal compliance programs, many compliance teams are seeking greater visibility into employee participation on these platforms.

"Compliance teams are increasingly evaluating how prediction market activity fits within their broader employee oversight responsibilities," said Som Mohapatra, co-founder of Hadrius. "We developed this capability to help firms incorporate prediction market activity into existing supervisory workflows and support internal policy development as the landscape continues to evolve."

The enhancement aligns with Hadrius's broader approach to unified, audit-ready compliance infrastructure for regulated investment firms. By centralizing oversight data across multiple activity types and platforms, firms can maintain more consistent supervisory processes and documentation standards across their compliance programs.

"Compliance requirements and market activity continue to evolve," said Thomas Stewart, CEO of Hadrius. "Our goal is to provide compliance teams with infrastructure that helps them adapt supervisory workflows as new products, platforms, and areas of regulatory focus emerge."

Prediction market monitoring is now available to all Hadrius Trade Surveillance customers. Additional information is available at the Hadrius website.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is the AI-native compliance infrastructure built for RIAs and broker-dealers, unifying core regulatory functions into a defensible, audit-ready system that replaces fragmented legacy vendors with interconnected oversight and cross-domain compliance intelligence.

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SOURCE Hadrius