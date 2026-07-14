Hadrius Raises $27 Million to Build Agentic Compliance Infrastructure

Trusted by more than 500 financial institutions, Hadrius raises Series A funding to transform compliance from fragmented, manual workflows into a consolidated, AI-native function.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius, the agentic compliance infrastructure for financial services firms, today announced $27 million in seed and Series A funding led by CRV, with participation from Y Combinator, Pathlight Ventures, and the founders of Altruist, Jump AI, and FINNY. The funding will accelerate Hadrius' vision to consolidate compliance into a single AI-native workflow. More than 500 financial institutions and investment firms already run their compliance programs on Hadrius.

Hadrius founders Som Mohapatra, Thomas Stewart, and Allen Calderwood

In 2026, artificial intelligence is widening the gap between what compliance teams need to review and what legacy compliance solutions are capable of reviewing. With two-thirds of investment advisers currently using AI, the volume of communications, marketing content, and trades are growing rapidly. At the same time, regulators know that AI has made comprehensive review technologically possible. Firms are now expected to review more, prove more, and respond faster with the same headcount. Agentic compliance is the CCO's solution.

"If AI is generating the communications, the marketing, and the trades, only AI can review them at the same scale," said Thomas Stewart, Co-founder and CEO of Hadrius. "Our vision is a world where AI scales compliance team bandwidth by reviewing everything at the speed it was created, applying the right context globally, and maintaining audit-ready documentation."

By consolidating the compliance lifecycle into one AI-native system of record, Hadrius today reduces false positives by 95%, manual compliance work by 70%, and saves 20+ hours per week. By the end of 2026, Hadrius plans to extend AI capabilities across the full compliance spectrum, deploying agentic oversight to:

Marketing: AI-first review & approval of marketing materials.

AI-first review & approval of marketing materials. Communications: Multi-channel capture and WORM-compliant archiving, with AI surveillance to flag violations.

Multi-channel capture and WORM-compliant archiving, with AI surveillance to flag violations. People: Automated personal trading monitoring, attestations, and conflict-of-interest disclosures.

Automated personal trading monitoring, attestations, and conflict-of-interest disclosures. Trades: Monitoring for trading abuse and policy breaches, with support for pre-clearance workflows.

Monitoring for trading abuse and policy breaches, with support for pre-clearance workflows. Branches: Inspection scheduling, deficiency tracking, and supervisor-rep hierarchy mapping across offices.

Inspection scheduling, deficiency tracking, and supervisor-rep hierarchy mapping across offices. Firm audit readiness: One system of record for policies, risk assessments, testing calendars, and compliance documentation.

"Compliance is one of the largest and least automated labor markets in financial services. It represents a $9.4 billion technology opportunity sitting next to tens of billions in labor spend," said Brittany Walker, General Partner at CRV. "Before AI, it was fragmented across manual internal teams, point solutions, and expensive consultancies. Hadrius is consolidating that spend onto a single platform, and firms are building their entire compliance programs around it."

"For us, Hadrius is a no-brainer," said Michael Schmidtke, Chief Compliance Officer of Csenge Advisory Group. "They're building a plug-and-play solution around today's data feeds and AI that the legacy software isn't keeping up with. Hadrius lets us spend more on what we want and work smarter, better, and cheaper on compliance."

Hadrius will use the funding to further build out its product roadmap in order to meet demand for category-defining compliance infrastructure. The team recently recruited the former Head of Product at ACA Group along with senior go-to-market leaders from StarCompliance, Orion, and Smarsh, and plans to bring on several other key hires within the next year.

To request a demo of Hadrius, please visit: https://www.hadrius.com/

About Hadrius

Hadrius is agentic compliance infrastructure for financial services firms. Built by compliance professionals and AI experts, Hadrius consolidates every point of compliance risk into an audit-ready system of record, reducing manual compliance review by 70%. Hadrius has raised $27 million in funding and is trusted by more than 500 financial institutions and investment firms.

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SOURCE Hadrius