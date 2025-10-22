Hadrius and Salus GRC Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Unified, AI-Powered Compliance Solutions for Financial Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius , a leading AI-powered compliance platform for investment management firms, today announced a strategic partnership with Salus GRC , a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance solutions for the financial services industry. The partnership brings together two trusted innovators dedicated to helping compliance teams strengthen oversight, streamline processes, and modernize their infrastructure through automation and AI-driven intelligence. This collaboration comes at a time when compliance teams are under increasing pressure to modernize their programs while maintaining defensible oversight across complex regulatory landscapes.

By integrating Salus' governance and risk management capabilities with Hadrius' compliance automation suite, firms gain unified visibility across compliance, operational risk, and governance workflows. The collaboration enables compliance teams to automate monitoring, enhance reporting accuracy, and ensure audit-ready documentation across their organization—all within a secure, AI-powered environment.

"Salus and Hadrius share a common goal—empowering compliance leaders with technology that streamlines complexity and drives defensible oversight," said Alan Knepfer , Chief Revenue Officer at Salus GRC. "This partnership combines Salus' deep expertise in governance and compliance infrastructure with Hadrius' industry-leading AI-powered compliance oversight suite, delivering a powerful solution that elevates how firms manage regulatory and operational risk."

"Our teams are deeply aligned on the mission to modernize compliance and risk management through advanced technology," said Jason Patel, Chief Technology Officer at Salus GRC. "Together, we're leveraging AI to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that directly address the most critical challenges compliance teams face every day, backed by solutions they can trust."

"At Hadrius, we're committed to being the platinum standard for compliance technology," said Som Mohapatra , Co-Founder at Hadrius. "Partnering with Salus reinforces that commitment. Their relentless focus on governance and operational excellence mirrors our own pursuit of best-in-class innovation and client experience. Together, we're setting a new benchmark for what compliance technology should deliver—precision, automation, and complete confidence across an organization."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Integrated Oversight: Unified compliance, governance, and risk management within a single connected ecosystem.

AI-Powered Automation: Intelligent workflows that reduce manual effort, enhance accuracy, and accelerate regulatory readiness.

Seamless Reporting: Automated documentation and audit-ready evidence for examinations and reviews.

Operational Alignment: Shared data and insights across compliance, risk, and leadership teams.

Future-Proof Architecture: Scalable, API-native design that evolves with firm growth and regulatory change.

The partnership will debut at the NSCP Annual Conference, October 26–29 in Orlando, FL, where both teams will showcase their latest compliance innovations and co-host an after-hours networking event on Monday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Together, Hadrius and Salus are defining the future of intelligent compliance, one where technology enables both stronger oversight and greater efficiency across the enterprise.

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC provides modern governance, risk, and compliance solutions designed to help firms meet complex regulatory requirements with precision and scale. With a focus on automation, secure architecture, and configurable workflows, Salus empowers compliance and risk professionals to efficiently manage oversight and ensure readiness for evolving regulatory expectations. Learn more at www.salusgrc.com .

About Hadrius

Hadrius is an industry leader in AI-powered compliance software built exclusively for investment management and financial services firms. Designed by compliance officers, asset managers, and engineers, Hadrius automates surveillance, policy testing, and regulatory reporting, empowering firms to reduce manual inefficiencies, mitigate risk, and enhance oversight. Built with a privacy-first, zero-data-retention AI framework, Hadrius is redefining compliance as a strategic advantage. Learn more at www.hadrius.com.

Media Contact

[email protected] | (540) 656-3127

