Haelo Accepted into AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program

The company behind the world's first smart ring built for real-time emergency detection joins a new cohort of startups advancing longevity technology.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haelo Health today announced it has been accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator Program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups.

Haelo's founding team. From left to right: Geoff, Alex, Artur Haelo ring in silver, gold, black

Haelo is building the world's first smart ring with fall detection, engineered for real-time protection rather than passive tracking. Where most wearables collect wellness data for later review, the Haelo Ring monitors continuously - detecting falls and health anomalies as they happen, distinguishing genuine emergencies from ordinary movement, and notifying family members and caregivers immediately via the Haelo app. With a 7+ day battery life, IP68 waterproofing, and a discreet design, it is designed for all-day, every-day wear.

The accelerator program provides participants with strategic guidance, consumer insights, and connections across the AgeTech space. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age.

"We're honored to be selected for this program," said Alexander Robert, Co-Founder, Haelo. "Keeping older adults safe - without compromising their independence or dignity - is one of the defining challenges of our time. The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP gives us the insights and connections to accelerate that mission."

About Haelo : Haelo is a wearable technology company on a mission to redefine what it means to age safely and independently. Founded on the belief that older adults deserve protection that doesn't compromise their lifestyle, Haelo is developing the first smart ring built from the ground up for real-time emergency detection - bringing personal emergency response into a form factor people will actually wear, so more older adults can age in place with confidence. Learn more at haelohealth.com .

Media Contact

Geoffrey Taunton-Collins

00447979490096

[email protected]

SOURCE Haelo Health