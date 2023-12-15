Haelyung Hwang, Chairman of Lutronic Receives Major Industry Award

News provided by

Lutronic

15 Dec, 2023, 12:45 ET

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman Haelyung Hwang, Chairman of Lutronic, has been awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest award, at a ceremony to honor the leading figures of Korea's global innovative growth. The award was presented at the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit at the '2023 Venture Startup Promotion Merit Award' ceremony held at El Tower in Seocho-gu, Seoul on December 14, 2023.

Continue Reading
Haelyung Hwang Award
Haelyung Hwang Award

Established in 1997, Lutronic is a global manufacturer of laser and energy-based devices for medical aesthetics. The Company is known for its innovative, cutting-edge technology with devices such as DermaV, Hollywood Spectra, and Clarity II. Lutronic has more than 550 employees, including local subsidiaries, in the U.S., Japan, China and Germany.

The Venture Startup Promotion Merit Award discovers and encourages venture companies and supports organizations that are leading players in Korea's global innovative growth, and honors individuals who have contributed. Lutronic's Chairman Haelyung Hwang was awarded the Gold Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit, the highest award, at the ceremony. "We will continue to strive to contribute to industrial development and industry growth," said Chairman Hwang.

Lutronic sells in 80 countries and has more than 30,000 customers world-wide. 40% of its sales come from North America and 35% from EMEA. Because of its robust, innovation driven products, many of its customers believe (OR: it is often thought) that Lutronic's technology is more than 2 years ahead of its nearest competitors.

"When I started the company in 1997, I aspired to be the first in class company with innovative and advanced products," said Mr. Hwang. "Now, 25 years later, I believe that we have achieved this. Our next goal is to become the giant in our industry and become the go-to partner for our global physician customers. 1 billion US dollar revenue is something that we are looking forward to attaining."

About Lutronic
Lutronic is a global leader in the development of intelligent laser and energy-based systems. Lutronic's robust products include proprietary features to help optimize care in fitness, surgical, ophthalmic and aesthetic procedures. Committed to research and development, Lutronic holds more than 535 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, please visit lutronic.com

Media Contact:
Jina Kim, Sr VP Global Marketing Communications
jkim@lutronic.com

SOURCE Lutronic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.