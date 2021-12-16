Haematologic Technologies Announces John Strokis as Vice President, Quality

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haematologic Technologies ("HT"), a global leader in large molecule bioanalysis and biologic reagents, today announced the appointment of John Strokis as Vice President, Quality. John will lead quality initiatives through the next phase of the Company's growth, solidifying and expanding HT's position as a leading Contract Research Organization focused on large molecules and an innovator of biologic reagents and sample collection devices for the research and diagnostic markets.

John Strokis Joins Haematologic Technologies as Head of Quality

Before joining HT, John held roles of increasing responsibility within AstraZeneca (AZ). Most recently John was the Site Head of Quality in Mount Vernon, Indiana, where he directed quality operations at the manufacturing facility. John responsible for the implementation and execution of GMP quality systems. He was promoted to that role in Mount Vernon after a successful tenure as Sr. Director Corporate Quality Systems. John's other roles within AZ included Site Head of Quality at the Lokelma supply site and also was Head of Quality Standards and Compliance at Lokelma.

Preceding AstraZeneca, John held leadership roles supporting quality and compliance at Bayer, Watson, and Baxter before joining AZ.

John received his BS in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of New Haven.

"HT enjoys a great reputation for quality, compliance, and client service," said John Strokis. "Joining this team to support their growth and lead the quality initiatives is a great opportunity for me. I'm thrilled to become part of a company that so deeply committed to our customers' success, to ensure we operate with the highest standards of quality and compliance."

"We are delighted to have John leading the charge with our quality and compliance mission." said David Sunseri, Ph.D., President and CEO of HT. "John brings the necessary experience to help us grow and scale up by refining our already strong systems, while at the same time keeping a focus on quality, compliance, and client satisfaction."

About HT:

Haematologic Technologies (HT) is a leading provider of analytical services to support the research, development, and commercialization of large molecule biotherapeutics and reagents. HT has deep expertise in protein biochemistry, including characterization of plasma proteins and other large molecules, and performs highly advanced assay development and GMP testing in the areas of immunoassays, thrombin generation assays, assessment of hemostatic risk, anti-drug antibody testing (immunogenicity), host cell protein mitigation, stability, and release testing, as well as a variety of other specialized assays for biotherapeutics supporting discovery through commercial release. HT's biopharma services are performed in fully compliant, FDA-inspected GMP facilities.

Building on its 30+ years of expertise in plasma proteins, hemostasis and blood coagulation, HT is also a leading global supplier of coagulation research reagents (plasma proteins and antibodies), custom formulated IVD/POC device reagents, as well as customized blood collection tubes to support clinical trials. Visit us at www.haemtech.com .

