Haemonetics Announces Full Market Release for VASCADE MVP® XL Vascular Closure System

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced the full market release of its VASCADE MVP® XL mid-bore venous closure system. The VASCADE MVP XL system is now available to U.S. hospitals as the newest addition to Haemonetics' VASCADE® portfolio of vascular closure systems featuring an innovative collapsible disc technology and a proprietary resorbable collagen patch designed to promote rapid hemostasis.

The VASCADE MVP XL system utilizes 58% more collagen and a larger disc than the VASCADE MVP® system, providing a robust closure solution for procedures requiring 10-12F sheaths (up to 15F in outer diameter) such as cryoablation or Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) procedures and Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC). VASCADE MVP XL has been available in a limited market release as of June 2024, and since then has been used by approximately 80 physicians at more than 30 hospitals, across multiple types of procedures.

"We received overwhelmingly positive feedback during our limited market release and we are excited to make VASCADE MVP XL available to physicians at all U.S. hospitals as soon as possible," said Stew Strong, President, Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "With our full market release underway and an ongoing clinical trial program to broaden the indications for this device to even larger access points, VASCADE MVP XL will complement our Interventional Technologies portfolio, and underscore our aspiration to be the go-to leader in vascular closure."

Haemonetics' current VASCADE portfolio also includes the VASCADE system, designed for "small-bore" femoral arterial and venous closure with standard 5-6/7F procedural sheaths, and the VASCADE MVP system, designed for "mid-bore" multi-access femoral venous closure with 6-12F ID procedural sheaths.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. Haemonetics' Global Hospital business provides a range of solutions to address the needs of hospitals, including Interventional Technologies for electrophysiology and interventional cardiology, and Blood Management Technologies that include diagnostics to help inform treatment decisions, technologies to help avoid unnecessary allogeneic transfusions and solutions to help optimize management of blood products. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans and objectives of management for the operation of Haemonetics, including statements regarding potential benefits associated with the VASCADE MVP XL vascular closure system and Haemonetics' plans or objectives related to the commercialization of such product. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon Haemonetics' current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, product quality; market acceptance; the effect of global economic and political conditions; and the impact of competitive products and pricing. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in Haemonetics' periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Haemonetics does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

