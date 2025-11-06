Haemonetics Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website
Nov 06, 2025, 06:00 ET
Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online
BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended September 27, 2025, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.
Earnings Materials:
Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

|
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
|
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
|
(781) 356-9763
|
(203) 733-4987



Media Contact:

|
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

|
(781) 356-9776


SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
