Haemonetics Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended September 27, 2025, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Registration: Click here to register. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a personalized PIN. While not required, joining 10 minutes prior to the event start time is recommended.

Click here to register. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a personalized PIN. While not required, joining 10 minutes prior to the event start time is recommended. Live webcast: Access here or through the Investor Relations section of the Haemonetics website.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.

Earnings Materials:

Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation