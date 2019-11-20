Haemonetics Releases TEG® 6s PlateletMapping® ADP & AA Assay Cartridge Globally

BRAINTREE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, announced global commercial availability for the four-channel TEG® 6s PlateletMapping® ADP & AA assay cartridge. Intended for use with the TEG 6s Hemostasis Analyzer System, the cartridge is FDA cleared in the U.S. for use in cardiology and cardiovascular surgery and is CE-marked and available internationally with broader indications.

The PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge is used by clinicians to assess a patient's bleeding and thrombotic risk due to inhibition of platelet function caused by anticoagulants such as aspirin. By providing four channels of dried-in-place reagents including HKH (Kaolin with Heparinase), ActF (Activator F), ADP (adenosine-5'-diphosphate) and AA (Arachidonic Acid), the cartridge can help clinicians measure a patient's ability to coagulate, or form a blood clot.

"The release of the PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge marks another milestone in our commitment to developing meaningful technologies that help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of care in critical areas of medicine," said Stew Strong, President, Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "On the heels of our FDA clearance for use of the TEG 6s analyzer in U.S. adult trauma settings, this product release further strengthens our TEG portfolio, making it the only cartridge-based hemostasis analyzer that allows a clinician to assess both global hemostasis and platelet function at the site of care."

"Platelet function can be affected by factors such as genetics, antiplatelet therapy or surgical procedures," said Jan Hartmann, M.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs at Haemonetics. "The PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge provides clinicians with the timely and relevant results they need to assess the patient's platelet function, and ways that it might be impaired. This information can help them more confidently determine a diagnosis and appropriate therapy."

The PlateletMapping ADP & AA cartridge is now available for use with the TEG 6s system in a number of countries within North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9763 (781) 348-7263 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.haemonetics.com

