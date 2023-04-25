Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results: May 11, 2023

News provided by

Haemonetics Corporation

Apr 25, 2023, 16:15 ET

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on May 11, 2023.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q4 2023 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wm7hxoqy 

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                     
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury          
(781) 356-9763                                                                          
[email protected]                                                                                                          

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
[email protected]      

Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
[email protected] 

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Also from this source

Haemonetics Publishes Inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report

Haemonetics Introduces Next Generation "Intelligent Control" Software for Cell Saver® Elite®+ Autotransfusion System

Explore

More news releases in similar topics