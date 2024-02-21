Haemonetics to Present at Citi's 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at Citi's 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://kvgo.com/unplugged-medtech-life-sciences-access-day/haemonetics-corp-feb-2024. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

