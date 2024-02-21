Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
21 Feb, 2024, 17:57 ET
BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj129/hae/1445840. A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
(203) 733-4987
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
