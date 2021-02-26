Haemonetics To Present At The Jefferies Plasma Summit
Feb 26, 2021, 06:50 ET
BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies Plasma Summit on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.
The public may access Mr. Simon's video presentation live via webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff171/hae/1665048. A replay of the video will be available for one month using the same link.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations
|
Carla Burigatto, Vice President-Communications
|
(781) 356-9763
|
(781) 348-7263
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation
Share this article