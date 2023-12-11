Hafen Named to UVU Board of Trustees

OREM, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clyde Companies is pleased to announce its president and CEO, Jeremy Hafen, is the latest addition to the Utah Valley University Board of Trustees. The announcement follows his appointment by Gov. Spencer Cox and confirmation by the Utah Senate.

"The momentum at UVU is undeniable," Hafen said. "I'm honored to be a part of its future. With President Tuminez at the helm and such outstanding fellow board members, the future is truly bright for every Wolverine."

The opportunity reflects Hafen's leadership and commitment to education. In this new role, he will play a meaningful part in shaping university outcomes.

Prior to his current position at Clyde Companies, Hafen served as president of Sunroc and Sunpro, both subsidiaries of Clyde Companies, as well as vice president of administrative services at Clyde Companies. In addition to his current role, he serves as the Chair of the Board of MTech and was previously the chair of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"UVU has given so much to our company," Hafen said. "Countless team members have and will continue to come to us with UVU degrees. Education is vital to help build a vibrant, prepared workforce, and is crucial to our mission of Building a Better Community."

About Clyde Companies, Inc.  

Headquartered in Orem, Utah, and serving the Intermountain West, Clyde Companies is building a better community as the premier provider of construction products and services, and through responsible, innovative land management. As the parent company of WW Clyde, Geneva Rock, Sunroc, Sunpro, Beehive Insurance, GWC Capital, and Bridgesource, we have been involved in almost every aspect of building and construction since 1926. Our companies proudly offer high quality products and dependable results for projects of all sizes. We are committed to our mission of Building a Better Community, a mission driven by our core values of "We Value People," "Our Word is Our Bond," "We Continuously Improve," and "Always Give a Full Measure."

SOURCE Clyde Companies, Inc.

