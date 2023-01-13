Hafthor Bjornsson (Thor), Game of Thrones Star and World's Strongest Man Joins Legends at War, a Sabre Games Creation

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGENDS AT WAR (L.A.W.) is a state-of-the-art, free-to-play game where players of all levels can enjoy tournament play in a Medieval setting, created by Sabre Games. They've announced the collaboration and participation of one of the world's most recognizable personalities in gaming and entertainment: Hafthor Bjornsson (Thor), the former World's Strongest Man (2018), and "The Mountain", from Game of Thrones.

Thor's character was dubbed "the Mountain'' due to his dominating presence, weightlifting skills, and combat capabilities. Along with entertainment, Thor is passionate about Medieval-style warfare, knows the intricacies and strategy behind physical combat, and is a delight to talk to.

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team at Sabre Games, players can now compete against a full-fledged animated "Mountain", played by the legend himself. Thor will also continue to play a crucial role in the progression of L.A.W. and participate in the upcoming "Conquer the Mountain" tournament in February.

By including players in the development process, Sabre Games built a game that gamers want. The game exhibits a generative AI that adjusts the difficulty of the competition based on a player's skill, and will soon be available to 100,000 players in the upcoming tournament, on February 1st.

According to COO and co-founder, Robert Niziol, "We emphasize working backwards from our customers to build a product and game that they want…we believe that our gamers and development team speaking over the past several months lets us understand what they want."

L.A.W. is building the game with their community in mind. They've held two successful beta tournaments, handed out over $15,000 for early beta testers, and hosted daily developer and community spaces on Twitter and Discord - translating into an average gamer satisfaction score of 9.5/10 and a four-star rating on the App Store.

Sabre Games CEO and co-founder, Wojciech Kaszycki, says that "The pinnacle accomplishment of our development team is building a game that caters to the players of today, but will be playable by the players of tomorrow. You don't need to know anything about Web3 to play our game, but you will be able to learn and eventually enter into it if you choose." The Sabre Games team has developed over 160 titles that have been downloaded over 20 million times.

