Hagebau Reduces IT Landscape Complexity with Infor

MUNICH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it has been chosen by hagebau Handelsgesellschaft für Baustoffe mbH & Co. KG to set the course for its digitization strategy. The hagebau Group, the leading distributor for the construction and building materials industries making €6.3 billion net revenue per year, has opted for Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise. The cloud-based ERP solution is designed specifically for wholesale distributors and includes predefined industry solutions for micro-verticals including building materials, wood and tiles, as well as the hagebau retail shops. By implementing Infor's cloud solution, the hagebau Group will harmonize its current 270 ERP instances and reduce the complexity of its IT landscape.

The hagebau Group comprises around 370 legally independent, medium-sized companies in the specialist and retail trade with a focus on wood, tiles and building materials. The individual IT requirements vary from company to company. Until now, hagebau IT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group, has been responsible for developing the ERP software. To be able to promote new digital business concepts in the retail sector, hagebau IT is focusing on a change of strategy and is bringing Infor on board as a uniform platform.

Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise helps support all processes from the capture of multi-channel customer orders through inventory and warehouse management to finance and purchasing across the group's 1,750 locations and eight European markets. With Infor, the group's organizations benefit from uniform structures and workflows, especially with regard to purchasing, as well as faster, group-wide application deployment to better respond to changing market conditions.

"We operate in a very dynamic market environment, forcing us to adapt to new business processes quickly. For our digitization strategy, we have therefore sought a solution that supports us with maximum flexibility," says Brigitta Quednau, CEO of hagebau IT GmbH. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise convinced us on several levels. The cloud deployment means we can roll out adjustments faster than before. The cloud solution also fits perfectly with the group's growth plans because we can scale and connect new companies at any time. After all, we are excited about the modern, intuitive user interface, which we expect will increase user productivity. In addition, the technology foundation underlying the CloudSuite was an important decision factor."

"The hagebau Group consistently adheres to the motto 'performance through companionship' — whether it's bundling order volumes to achieve better prices or optimally managing the flow of goods to deliver faster and more cost effectively," says Jörg Jung, Infor executive vice president & general manager of EMEA central & southern Europe and Israel. "In the age of digitization, such a strategy leads directly into the cloud as it's the only way to achieve further economies of scale and increase process speed. We are proud that the hagebau Group has chosen Infor as partner for this project."

About hagebau Group

hagebau Handelsgesellschaft für Baustoffe mbH & Co. KG is a success story. The hagebau Group was founded in 1964 by 34 specialist building materials dealers. Today, the cooperative includes around 360 legally independent, medium-sized companies in the specialist and retail trade.

The hagebau retail trade is the leading cooperative in the DIY store and garden centre sector. It supports the brands hagebau (DIY stores), WERKERS WELT (specialist stores) and FLORALAND (garden centre) at around 600 system locations in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. The hagebau retail trade is one of the top four in the sector in Germany. The hagebau specialist trade is operated under the umbrella of hagebau Handelsgesellschaft für Baustoffe mbH & Co. KG and is the leading cooperative in the building materials, wood and tile trade.

With a purchasing volume of more than 6 billion euros and external sales of almost 15 billion euros, the hagebau group is one of the 500 most important companies in Germany (ranked 110th in 2015). The group has more than 1,730 locations in eight European countries (Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain) — making it one of Europe's largest players in terms of branches. More information can be found at www.hagebau.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

