Hagee Ministries Holds 45th Annual Night to Honor Israel

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Hagee Ministries held its 45th annual Night to Honor Israel at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio. With thousands in attendance, members of the local Jewish and Christian communities enjoyed a line up featuring Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Founding Pastor of Hagee Ministries and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Pastor John Hagee, Rabbi Avraham Scheinberg of Congregation Rodfei Shalom, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, and hosted by Executive Pastor of Cornerstone Church, Pastor Matt Hagee.

Senator Ted Cruz delivers a powerful message of support for Israel at the 45th Annual Night to Honor Israel.

During remarks, Pastor John Hagee emphasized the Biblical underpinning of Christian Zionism and rebuked those who argue that the Church has replaced Israel in the eyes of God.

"Israel is the one nation on earth whom God went to redeem Himself." The Jewish people are "chosen and still cherished," Hagee said.

"You cannot defeat what you are unwilling to define; thank you President Trump for defining and combatting antisemitism," he added.

Sen. Cruz likewise expressed his rock-solid support for Israel and his contempt for those who traffic antisemitism.

"Those who hate Israel hate America. Those who hate Jews hate Christians…. Every lunatic terrorist in Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran that Israel took out, made America safer, and the United States of America should say to that little nation, "Thank you," Cruz said.

At the event, Hagee Ministries announced over $2 million in gifts provided by the ministry partners to Jewish and Israeli charities.

Recipients of Hagee Ministries donations during the Night to Honor Israel: Afikim Family Enrichment Association-Enrichment Centers, American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee-Support for Holocaust Survivors, Bikur V'Ezras Cholim-Build Family Retreat, Brothers For Life, Coordinating Council For Jewish Homeland, Galilee Medical Center, Just One Life-Counseling Expectant Mothers, Nefesh B'Nefesh-Immigration & Assimilation of Jewish Families, Save A Child's Heart-Pediatric Intensive Care Services, and Women's Int'l Zionist Organization-WIZO Educaton & Welfare.

Since holding its first Night to Honor Israel, Hagee Ministries has donated more than $135 million to Israeli and Jewish charities.

Hagee Ministries is an international Christian Evangelical Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members and is the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel, the nation's largest pro-Israel organization. Matt Hagee serves as the Lead Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to America and the nations of the world.

